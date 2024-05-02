IRIS FESTIVAL Comes to Bozar This Weekend

The event is on 4 May.

By: May. 02, 2024
Celebrate the Iris Festival with James Ensor, René Magritte, Jane Graverol, Chantal Akerman, and many more artists at Bozar. Purchase your combi ticket and gain access to all exhibitions for just €18.

During the Iris Festival on Saturday 4 May '24, visitors will be admitted exclusively via the Rue Royale entrance.

The Rue Ravenstein entrance will only be accessible to people with reduced mobility and to access the Bozar bookshop by Walter König.

Café Victor is only accessible via the Rue Ravenstein.



