Netflix's BLACK RABBIT Adds Academy Award Winner Troy Kotsur, Robin de Jesus, & More

Netflix has announced new additions to the cast of Black Rabbit, the upcoming limited series starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman.

Among those joining are Academy Award-winning actor Troy Kotsur (CODA, The Mandalorian, Curb Your Enthusiasm), Robin De Jesus (The Boys In The Band, Tick Tick…BOOM, Welcome To Chippendales), Abbey Lee (Florida Man, Old, Lovecraft Country), and Odessa Young (Mothering Sunday, The Staircase, Shirley).

The series follows the owner of a New York City hotspot (Law) who allows his turbulent brother (Bateman) back into his life and opens the door to escalating dangers that threaten to bring down everything he's built.

Troy Kotsur stars as “Joe Mancuso,” a local bookie with ties to organized crime and to the brothers’ past. Abbey Lee plays “Anna,” a formidable NYC bartender. Odessa Young plays “Gen,” an East Village tattoo artist with a connection to the brothers. Robin De Jesus plays “Tony,” a talented NY chef.

Additional actors joining the series in recurring roles include Amir Malaklou (The Old Man, The Kite Runner [Broadway]) as “Naveen,” an investor in Jake’s businesses. Don Harvey (We Own This City, The Deuce, Pam & Tommy) plays “Matt,” an old school BK bartender. Forrest Weber (Law & Order, The Blacklist) plays “Junior,” a hotheaded criminal. Francis Benhamou (Dear Edward, Kinda Pregnant, Prayer for the French Republic) plays “Lisa Klein,” a journalist with New York Magazine. Gus Birney (Shining Vale, Happiness for Beginners, Dickinson) plays “Mel Whitney,” an aspiring actress and hostess. John Ales (American Fiction, Painkiller, Euphoria) plays “Jules Zablonski,” a renowned NY artist. Steve Witting (Killers of the Flower Moon, Tulsa King) plays “Andy,” a credit card processor and money lender.

Previously announced cast includes Jason Bateman (Ozark, Air) who plays “Vince Friedken," Jude Law (Talented Mr. Ripley, Sherlock Holmes) who plays “Jake Friedken,

Cleopatra Coleman (Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, Clipped) who plays “Estelle,” an esteemed interior designer, Amaka Okafor (Bodies, The Responder) who plays “Roxie,” an ambitious New York Chef, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Gangs of London, Slow Horses) who plays “Wes,” a prominent musician and entrepreneur, Dagmara Dominczyk (Succession, The Lost Daughter) who plays “Val,” an affluent New York philanthropist and Jake’s ex-wife, and Chris Coy (Bass Reeves, The Peripheral, Women of the Movement) who plays “Babbitt,” a low level bookie.

The series is created and written by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman and executive produced by Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan’s Aggregate Films; Jude Law and Ben Jackson’s Riff Raff Entertainment; Zach Baylin and Kate Susman’s Youngblood Pictures; Andrew Hinderaker, Zac Frognowski, Justin Levy and David Bernon; Erica Kay. Jason Bateman will direct the first two episodes.

Photo credit: Matt Stasi and Esteban Suero.

