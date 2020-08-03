Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 8:30p.m. EDT
The episode airs from 8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT.
"Tree's A Crowd" - The Dunphy house is bursting at the seams when Dylan's hippie mom moves in and Claire's lonely stepdad, Jerry, wants to pay them a visit. Meanwhile, Jay and Gloria attempt to help Manny get over his big breakup with Sherry on "Modern Family," TUESDAY, AUG. 18 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DS) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/04/19) "Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett and Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall. Guest starring is Ed Begley Jr. as Jerry, Rachel Bay Jones as Farrah, Hillary Anne Matthews as Sherry, Lauren Adams as Campbell and Jen Kirkman as Molly. "Tree's A Crowd" was written by Ryan Walls and directed by Julie Bowen. The series is produced by Twentieth Century FOX Television in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are co-creators/executive producers. Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers. Twentieth Century FOX Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of PRODIGAL SON on FOX - Tuesday, August 11, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Tuesday, August 11, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Monday, August 10, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, August 10, 2020