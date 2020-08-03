Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 8:30p.m. EDT

The episode airs from 8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT.

"Tree's A Crowd" - The Dunphy house is bursting at the seams when Dylan's hippie mom moves in and Claire's lonely stepdad, Jerry, wants to pay them a visit. Meanwhile, Jay and Gloria attempt to help Manny get over his big breakup with Sherry on "Modern Family," TUESDAY, AUG. 18 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DS) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/04/19)

"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett and Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall.

Guest starring is Ed Begley Jr. as Jerry, Rachel Bay Jones as Farrah, Hillary Anne Matthews as Sherry, Lauren Adams as Campbell and Jen Kirkman as Molly.

"Tree's A Crowd" was written by Ryan Walls and directed by Julie Bowen.

