Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, September 14, 2022

9:31-10:00 p.m. – HOME ECONOMICS: “Ticket to Space, $1 Million” (222) (Rebroadcast)

Sep. 08, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, September 14, 2022 Tom attempts to keep Connor grounded after he announces his plans to go to space then falls into a rough patch himself after learning some bad news. Meanwhile, Marina gets STUCK while trying to transform their attic into a writing space for Tom. (TV-PG) (OAD: 5/18/22)

"Ticket to Space, $1 Million" was written by Michael Colton and John Aboud, and directed by Dean Holland.

Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.

The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.

Watch a clip FROM the series here:

