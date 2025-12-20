Review: PLAID TIDINGS at Artistry

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Artistry Theater’s holiday production, Plaid Tidings, arrives just in time to remind audiences why simple melodies, heartfelt performances, and a touch of nostalgia can be so powerful. Running December 4 through December 28, 2025, in the Black Box Theater at the Bloomington Center for the Arts, this festive sequel to Forever Plaid offers a joyful escape into the golden age of close-harmony singing.

The premise is delightfully whimsical. Frankie, Sparky, Smudge, and Jinx — the clean-cut “Plaids” whose careers were cut short in 1964 — are granted one last chance to perform, thanks to a heavenly nudge from Rosemary Clooney. Their mission: to finally present the Christmas television special they always dreamed of, spreading goodwill and harmony along the way. It’s a setup that blends gentle humor with a surprising emotional undercurrent, and Artistry’s production embraces both.

Director Greta Grosch guides the show with a sure hand, keeping the pacing lively while allowing the quartet’s musical talents to take center stage. The intimacy of the Black Box space works beautifully for this piece, drawing the audience into the Plaids’ world and making their earnestness feel genuine rather than nostalgic for nostalgia’s sake.

The cast delivers strong, cohesive performances throughout. Theo Janke-Furman’s Frankie exudes easy charm, while Nate Turcotte brings warmth and buoyancy to Sparky. Cole Strelecki’s Smudge adds a layer of sincerity that grounds the group, and Cris Sanchez* shines as Jinx, combining vocal precision with a playful sense of timing. Together, the four blend seamlessly, creating the rich four-part harmonies that are the show’s true star.

Musical director Bradley Beahen ensures the sound is crisp and balanced, allowing the “Plaid-erized” arrangements of holiday favorites like “Let It Snow” and “Santa Baby” to feel fresh while still honoring their roots. Michael Terrell Brown’s choreography is understated and charming, enhancing the period style without distracting from the vocals.

The design elements support the production with subtle effectiveness. Costumes by Jessica McHugh and scenic work by Katie Phillips evoke the late 1950s with clarity and warmth, while lighting by Wes Cone and sound by Nick Mrozek help maintain a polished, professional feel in the intimate venue.

At its heart, Plaid Tidings is about connection — between performers, between eras, and between audience members sharing a collective holiday experience. Artistry Theater delivers a production that feels sincere, joyful, and comforting, like pulling out a favorite record you haven’t played in years. For anyone looking to add a little harmony to their holiday season, the Plaids are more than happy to oblige.

Photo credit: Alyssa Kristine

