Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, January 22, 2021
The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.
Entrepreneurs from Chicago, Illinois, pitch their "egg-citing" take on a traditional snack food. An immigrant from Ghana and a social media star from Indianapolis, Indiana, bring new meaning to taking your coffee on the go with their single-serve all-in-one portable product. A husband-and-wife duo from San Francisco, California, presents their beverage line made from real herbs, fruits and flowers; while an entrepreneur from Houston, Texas, works her magic to make taking care of newborns a little easier with her patented design. (TV-PG) In a "Shark Tank" update, 11-year-old season 11 "kidpreneur" Cassidy Crawley updates us on how her Honolulu, Hawaii-based, two-in-one chew toy and baby spoon company, Baby Toon, has expanded with some help from her investor Lori Greiner and leading baby lifestyle brand Munchkin. The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and recurring Shark Daniel Lubetzky. "Shark Tank," the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy®Award-winning entrepreneurial-themed reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America, returns to ABC this fall for its eleventh season.The business-themed show thathas become a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger, recently amassed an amazing $100 million in deals offered in the Tank.
