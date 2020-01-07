Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PERFECT HARMONY on NBC - Thursday, January 9, 2020

01/09/2020 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : At Conley Fork's annual pageant, judge Arthur tries not to show favoritism toward Cash, in spite of pressure from Ginny. Reverend Jax wonders if Adams should address the unflattering rumors about how her marriage ended.

Bradley Whitford stars in this comedy about finding inspiration in the most unlikely places. When former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church, he finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most.

The cast includes Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers and Spencer Allport.

Lesley Wake Webster will write and executive produce. Jason Winer will direct and executive produce. Bradley Whitford, Adam Anders and Jon Radler will executive produce.





