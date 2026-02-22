Review: ELVIS AND ELTON TOGETHER at New Theatre Restaurant

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sometimes imaginary onstage combinations like “Elvis and Elton Together” pairs great artists who would have been amazing if only they had teamed up. Now and through April 19th, one of those wished for concerts materializes as close as possible to the real thing at New Theater Restaurant in Overland Park.

“Elvis and Elton Together” rates a big five stars. Victor Trevino Jr. as Elvis is back and is as good as ever. Sean McGibbben becomes the incredible Elton John. Victor and Sean wisely introduce themselves as tribute artists rather than impersonators.

“Elvis and Elton Together” is a mashup of ideas contributed by New Theatre staff and guaranteed to be fun. Director Joe R. Fox III is Vice President of Production at NTR and a veteran director of both Tribute shows and comedies at New Theatre since 1992.

Joe Fox is a bear of a man. I remember meeting him for the first time and being impressed with his openness and welcoming persona. He reached out with this massive hand that made mine seem awfully small. Joe is your ultimate team-player always looking for a way to humbly share credit with the rest of his team.

The actual idea for this “wished for” combination concert came from New Theatre Restaurant co-owner and co-artistic director Richard Carrothers. Richard proposed inviting an Elton John tribute artist to team up with an already scheduled Elvis Tribute Concert. The idea resonated broadly with the entire New Theatre team.

Elvis is Victor Trevino Jr. who has made a career out of paying Tribute to the King of Rock and Roll…Elvis Aaron Presley. Victor has been portraying Elvis for almost twenty years. He was named Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist by Elvis Presley Enterprises at Graceland in 2022. This is Victor’s third engagement at New Theatre Restaurant.

Talking with Joe Fox, I got a great notion of how this show came together.

“EVERYTHING about what we do at New Theatre is a team effort,” said Fox. “Everyone brings ideas to the table, and everyone dissects those ideas. The best ideas stay and grow.”

“Starting with Victor Trevino, we all wanted to do a third Tribute Concert. Our audiences enjoy the co-star format, and it works for the performers.

may Captain the ship, but there are navigators. Our Music Director, Daniel Doss is an essential collaborator in these projects. Victor, Daniel and I hash out the song lists together - it's a team effort.

The script is extraordinarily loose. Victor and Sean (McGibbon, our Elton Tribute Artist) have the freedom to engage directly with the audience. It's the lack of a fourth wall that makes these concerts fresh, fun, and completely different from our scripted plays or musicals. There are anecdotes and observations that Sean and Victor will drop into their banter between songs, but they have wide-ranging freedom to be relaxed and conversational.

The musicians contributed ideas in rehearsal that improved the concert. The back-up singers created their own choreography. The video projections come from the creative mind of Nathan Scheuer (who really IS a genius!). Our technicians and designers all brought fabulous ideas to the project.”

According to Joe Fox, “Nobody can claim to be the sole genius behind the show because he is supported by so many gifted, generous and caring theatre artists. Look at all those names in the program.”

Joe says “I am thrilled to serve as director, but a night of fun like ELVIS & ELTON is truly a team effort.”

Both myself and my wife vividly recall Elvis’s first appearance on the Sunday Ed Sullivan show. She has visited Graceland and I remember seeing the original “Elvis Tribute Artist,” Johnny Harra at a small club in the mountains of Colorado. Johnny Harra looked so much like Elvis he was hired to be in a film shot at Graceland shortly after the real King passed away and shocked the Graceland staff with his resemblance.

Sean does a great Elton John. I was privileged to actually see an Elton John Concert close up in the same arena where Elvis performed a 1957 benefit for the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial while working in Hawaii in 2001. His voice rolled over his songs like virgin honey. Elton retired from touring in 2022.

Elton John and Elvis Presley met just once backstage at the iconic Las Vegas Hilton in late 1976. Elvis was aware of a very young Elton John. Elton said that when they were introduced, Elvis greeted him warmly. There are accounts (mainly from Elton) that Elvis praised him along the lines of being a big star, but nothing especially detailed or memorable. It was more cordial acknowledgment than deep conversation.

Imagine if they had performed together in their prime. That would have been a show! This production is the next best thing. In addition to the lead actors, New Theatre has hired a four-person ensemble and a flawless eight-piece orchestra. Not much is spared in the way of necessary expense.

New Theatre Restaurant clearly resembles a 1970’s Las Vegas showroom. Table service is impeccable. Food is super. Deserts and drinks at intermission are to die for.

Tickets are available for this show through April 19 at www.newtheatre.com or by telephone at 913.649.7469.

Photos by Mike Savage.

Reader Reviews

