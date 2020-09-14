Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MATCH GAME on ABC - Thursday, October 1, 2020

The show airs at 10:01 p.m.

"James Van Der Beek, Cheryl Hines, Thomas Lennon, Sherri Shepherd, Dr. Oz, Laura Benanti" - Alec Baldwin has his skinny mic in hand and is ready to BLANK! A brand-new episode of "Match Game" airs THURSDAY, OCT. 1 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.Celebrity panelists for Oct. 1 include the following:James Van Der Beek ("Varsity Blues"; "What Would Diplo Do?")Cheryl Hines ("Curb Your Enthusiasm")Thomas Lennon ("Reno 911!")Sherri Shepherd ("Mr. Iglesias")Dr. Oz ("The Dr. Oz Show")Laura Benanti (Tony Award® winner; "Stars in the House"; "Younger")Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Shelly Palmer (hometown: Dallas, Texas), Victor Velez (hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey), Shannon Haynes (hometown: Mount Airy, North Carolina) and Lindsay Harmon (hometown: Chicago, Illinois)."Match Game" is executive produced by Scott St. John, Alec Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin.*COPYRIGHT ©2020 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of ABC. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2×3 in size.

