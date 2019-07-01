Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FAMILY FOOD FIGHT on ABC - Thursday, July 18, 2019

"Food on the Brain / How the Sausage is Made" - After surviving the latest elimination, the top five families of home cooks return to THE KITCHEN for another serving of healthy competition in an all-new episode of "Family Food Fight," THURSDAY, JULY 18 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. In this episode, each family must trust their teammates to be their eyes during a blind cooking challenge, following which the three lowest-rated families must link up for the ultimate sausage-making test.

Hosted by Ayesha Curry, a renowned restaurateur, founder of Homemade and a New York Times bestselling cookbook author, "Family Food Fight" features family teams dishing out their best culinary skills. Tapping into each family's uniquely diverse cultural heritage, "Family Food Fight" takes homestyle cooking to a new level as teams square off with their most prized family recipes. With a mix of fast-paced cooking fun, good humor and healthy rivalries, everyone will cook their hearts out as they strive to impress the panel of culinary experts including host and judge Curry, and world-renowned chefs, authors, restaurateurs and television personalities Cat Cora and Graham Elliot. Despite the many delectable dishes, only one family will claim the coveted title of America's No. 1 Food Family and take home the $100,000 prize. Whirlpool® is the official major kitchen appliance of "Family Food Fight."





Produced by Endemol Shine North America, "Family Food Fight" was created by Endemol Shine Australia with Nine in Australia and was recently renewed for a second season. Curry, Robert Flutie and Shab Azma are serving as executive producers through Yardie Girl Productions; and DJ Nurre, Georgie Hurford-Jones and Faye Stapleton are serving as executive producers for Endemol Shine North America.