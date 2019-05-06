Scoop: ABC News' '20/20' Presents Two-Hour Documentary on Dallas Housewife Currently on Death Row on 5/10

After claiming to survive the brutal stabbing that left her two sons dead, Dallas housewife Darlie Routier urged police to find the alleged intruder. In a shocking twist, she became the No. 1 suspect and was sentenced to death. Now, nearly 23 years since the case first captured the nation's attention, a two-hour "20/20" documentary explores the details of the crime, trial and Darlie's current defense team's retrial strategy for her as she sits on death row. "20/20" airs Friday, May 10 (9:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.



The two-hour documentary features Darlie's firsthand account of what happened the night her children died, an account investigators say was fabricated after Darlie staged the crime scene; the video shown by prosecutors during the trial of Darlie having a party at her children's gravesite; the state investigators' evidence that points to Darlie as the killer; Darlie's defense questioning the state's theory of motive and the characterization of Darlie; her current defense team's alternative theories that the jury may not have fully considered; and an interview with Darin Routier, Darlie's ex- husband, who opens up about the events leading up to her arrest, including the night of the murders, and why he still believes Darlie is innocent.



The two-hour "20/20" documentary on Darlie Routier is an abridged version of Viola Davis and Julius Tennon's documentary series, "The Last Defense." "20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach.

"The Last Defense" is executive produced by Viola Davis, Julius Tennon and Andrew Wang for JuVee Productions; Christine Connor for XCON Productions; Vanessa Potkin and Aida Leisenring for Lincoln Square Productions; and Lee Beckett for ABC News Longform.





