OMGITSWICKS & friends comes to Theatre Tallahassee next year. There will be two shows on February 14, 2026 at 6pm and 9pm.

With millions of followers across social media, viral content creator and comedian OMGITSWICKS (aka, Josh Robinson) has taken the internet and the Sunshine State by storm!

Known for his Florida-specific sketches, OMGITSWICKS has carved out a niche as the unofficial spokesperson for the hilarious chaos that is Florida life and has become a must-watch creator for anyone who’s ever lived in, visited, or just heard about Florida.

Also performing: Comedians Ken Miller (Florida's Funniest Comedian 2013 Winner, Steve Harvey Standup Spotlight Winner) and Myke Herlihy (Florida's Funniest Comedian 2023 Winner).

Age restrictions: 18 and up. It’s a clean show, but the content is geared towards an adult audience.