Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Open at Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is ushering in the holidays with the timeless tale that has captured hearts for generations in the one-hour production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. The production offers 10 festive performances through December 22. See photos here!

For many, the holidays wouldn’t feel complete without revisiting the journey of Ebenezer Scrooge. The once-hopeful young man has hardened into a miserly soul whose cold demeanor rivals London’s winter chill. His loyal clerk, Bob Cratchit, endures both the draft from the office door and the sting of Scrooge’s indifference, even as he struggles to support his family and care for his frail son, Tiny Tim.

But on a fateful Christmas Eve, the past comes calling. The restless spirit of his former business partner Jacob Marley returns to warn Scrooge of the doom that awaits if he continues down his lonely path. Soon, Scrooge is swept through memories, present joys, and visions of what may come as the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come illuminate not only the cost of his choices, but also the hope still within his reach. Dickens’ beloved story of reflection and redemption unfolds with warmth, music, and the enduring reminder that it’s never too late to open one’s heart.

Jeff Stockberger stars as Ebenezer Scrooge, joined by Scot Greenwell as Bob Cratchit and Michael Davis as Jacob Marley. The cast also features Bradley Allan Lowe as Fred and Zarah Shejule as Mrs. Cratchit, with Hannah Elizabeth Boswell, Tristan Ross, and Reno Moore portraying the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come.

Directed by Elizabeth Stark Payne and choreographed by Phillip Crawshaw, this production features music arrangements by Michael Hoagland and musical direction by Debbie Myers.

Limited tickets remain for this treasured holiday tradition.





The cast of A Christmas Carol

