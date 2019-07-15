Brandi Carlile Sells Out Six Shows At Nashville's Historic Ryman Auditorium

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Brandi Carlile will perform six sold-out shows atNashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on January 14, 15, 16, 19, 20 and 21 with special guests Kim Richey, Lucie Silvas, Natalie Hemby, Lori McKenna and Courtney Barnettrespectively. The three additional shows were added due to overwhelming popular demand after the first three shows sold-out immediately during last Friday's on-sale.

These performances continue a monumental series of years for Carlile following the release of her GRAMMY Award winning album, By The Way, I Forgive You (Low Country Sound/Elektra Records). Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings and recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, the album includes ten songs written by Carlile and longtime collaborators and bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth, including "The Joke." Of her landmark performance of the song on the live GRAMMY broadcast, The New York Timesproclaimed, "Carlile's vocals were robust, ragged, full of sneer and hope. On a night curiously light on impressive singing, it was an uncomplicated, genuine, cleansing thrill." Watch the full performance HERE.

Prior to the sold-out Ryman residency, Carlile will make her headline debut headline at New York City's Madison Square Garden on September 14 and will perform Joni Mitchell's Bluein full at Los Angeles' Walt Disney Concert Hall on October 14. Moreover, Carlile's sold-outGirls Just Wanna Weekend will take place at the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico from January 29-February 2, 2020. The second annual festival once again features an all female-fronted lineup including multiple sets by Carlile as well as Sheryl Crow, Lake Street Dive, Patty Griffin, Lucius, Wanda Sykes (comedy set), KT Tunstall, Jade Bird, Amanda Shires and Yola as well as special guests Ruby Amanfu, Natalie Hemby and Katie Herzig. See below for complete details.

Over the course of their acclaimed career, Carlile and her band have released six albums, including 2017's Cover Stories: Brandi Carlile Celebrates 10 Years of the Story (An Album to Benefit War Child), which features 14 artists covering the songs on their breakthrough albumThe Story with all proceeds benefiting War Child. Artists included on the acclaimed project, which Rolling Stone calls, "tender and powerful," include Dolly Parton, Adele, Pearl Jam, Kris Kristofferson, The Avett Brothers, Margo Price and Jim James as well as a forward written by President Obama. More details can be found here.

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

July 17-Costa Mesa, CA-The Pacific Amphitheatre*

July 25-Floyd, VA-FloydFest

August 2-Bonner Springs, KS-Providence Medical Center Amphitheater†

August 3-Peoria, IL-Peoria Civic Center

August 4-St. Charles, IA-Hinterland Music Festival

August 9-Edmonton, AB-Edmonton Folk Festival

August 10-Lexington, KY-Railbird Festival

August 11-St. Louis, MO-Fox Theatre‡

August 19-Alpharetta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre§

August 20-Birmingham, AL-Oak Mountain Amphitheatre§

August 23-Troutdale, OR-Edgefield Concerts Amphitheater# (SOLD OUT)

August 24-Troutdale, OR-Edgefield Concerts Amphitheater# (SOLD OUT)

August 25-Troutdale, OR-Edgefield Concerts Amphitheater+

August 29-Bayfield, WI-Big Top Chautauqua^

August 30-Bayfield, WI-Big Top Chautauqua^

August 31-St. Paul, MN-Minnesota State Fair

September 6-Philadelphia, PA-The Mann**

September 7-8-Chattanooga, TN-Moon River Music Festival

September 14-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden**

September 21-Berkeley, CA-The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley†† (SOLD OUT)

September 22-Berkeley, CA-The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley††

September 27-Denver, CO-The Mission Ballroom#

September 28-Denver, CO-The Mission Ballroom# (SOLD OUT)

September 29-Denver, CO-The Mission Ballroom+

October 14-Los Angeles, CA-Walt Disney Concert Hall (SOLD OUT)

October 20-Memphis, TN-MEMPHO Music Festival

October 24-Mashantucket, CT-Foxwoods Resort Casino

October 25-27-New Orleans, LA-Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

November 2-Groningen, Netherlands-Take Root Festival

December 13-Seattle, WA-Benaroya Hall‡‡

December 14-Seattle, WA-Benaroya Hall‡‡

December 15-Seattle, WA-Benaroya Hall‡‡

January 14, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium§§ (SOLD OUT)

January 15, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium+ (SOLD OUT)

January 16, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium## (SOLD OUT)

January 19, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium++ (SOLD OUT)

January 20, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium^^ (SOLD OUT)

January 21, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium^^ (SOLD OUT)

January 29-February 2, 2020-Riviera Maya, Mexico-Girls Just Wanna Weekend (SOLD OUT)

*with special guest David Rosales

†co-headline with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

‡with special guest Valerie June

§Heart: Love Alive Tour

#with special guest Courtney Marie Andrews

+with special guest Lucie Silvas

^with special guest The War and Treaty

**with special guest Mavis Staples

††with special guest Lucius

‡‡with special guest The Secret Sisters

§§with special gust Kim Richey

##with special guest Natalie Hemby

++with special guest Lori McKenna

^^with special guest Courtney Barnett





