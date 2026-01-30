Listen: Matt Von Roderick Drops Cover of Jerome Kern's 'I’m Old Fashioned'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jazz trumpeter and vocalist Matt Von Roderick has shared a new single, his version of the jazz classic “I’m Old Fashioned," originally written by Jerome Kern and Johnny Mercer. Check it out below.

"I'm Old Fashioned" was produced by Kenneth Burgomaster, who was also a producer and collaborator on The Perfect Storm, Von Roderick's most recent album. The track explores both classic and contemporary jazz sensibilities.

Of the song, Von Roderick shares, "'I’m Old Fashioned' has an undeniable romance to it, which makes it feel like the perfect release with Valentine’s Day approaching. While the song leans into the classic jazz side of what I do, anyone who knows my music knows I’m not exactly old-fashioned in spirit. So in this rendition, I also weave in my loops, trumpet/vocal multiphonics, and spoken word – elements that reflect my progressive, exploratory side and allow this song to live simultaneously in the past and the present.

This song resonates on so many levels. In a world that’s moving faster than ever, I think it’s important to hold onto what truly matters – the things that are real, human, and lasting. The lyrics say it perfectly: “This year’s fancies are passing fancies… but sighing sighs, holding hands – these my heart understands.” That sentiment feels especially meaningful right now.”

Von Roderick has also announced his upcoming residency late this summer at the new West Hollywood supper club The Drake on Sunset, inspired by the Drake Hotel in New York City. More information can be found here.

About Matt Von Roderick:

A jazz trumpeter and crooner, Matt Von Roderick has been featured at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Collaborations include those with Jon Batiste, Dick Van Dyke, Brad Mehldau, Neil Diamond, Dionne Warwick, and The Saturday Night Live Band.

He was named the 1st place winner of The Independent Music Awards Jazz Category as judged by the late progressive Rock icon Lou Reed, awarded as a finalist in the prestigious Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition, and was a recipient of the Vilar Global Fellowship.