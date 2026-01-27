Billy Strings Extends 2026 Summer Headline Tour with New Dates

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

2x Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will extend his headline tour through the summer, with newly confirmed stops at Boston’s Agganis Arena, Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena, Hartford’s PeoplesBank Arena, Bethel’s Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and Ionia’s County Fairgrounds, among others.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, January 28 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following on Friday, January 30 at 10:00am local time. Tickets for the Ionia shows will be available for sale separately on Friday, February 13. To sign up for artist presale, visit here.

Strings most recent full-length album, Highway Prayers, is nominated for Best Bluegrass Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Produced by Strings and Jon Brion and released via Reprise Records, the album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales Chart, the first bluegrass album in 22 years to do so.

Ahead of his spring run, Strings will continue his extensive headline tour through the winter with stops at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center (two nights), Athens’ Akins Ford Arena (two nights), Asheville’s ExploreAshville.com Arena (four nights) and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights), followed by an exclusive performance at the Ryman Auditorium.

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 67th and 63rd Grammy Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2025, 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades.

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale Friday, January 30 at 10:00am local time

February 6—Athens, GA—Akins Ford Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 7—Athens, GA—Akins Ford Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 10—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 11—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 13—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 14—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 20—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

February 21—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 22—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

April 2—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 3—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 4—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 8—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena

April 10—Savannah, GA—Enmarket Arena

April 11—Savannah, GA—Enmarket Arena

April 14—Greensboro, NC—First Horizon Coliseum

April 17—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena

April 18—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena

April 22—Charleston, WV—Charleston Coliseum (SOLD OUT)

April 24—Fishers, IN—Fishers Event Center (SOLD OUT)

April 25—Fishers, IN—Fishers Event Center (SOLD OUT)

April 26—Fishers, IN—Fishers Event Center (SOLD OUT)

July 14—Roanoke, VA—Berglund Center

July 17—Portsmouth, VA—Portsmouth Pavilion

July 18—Portsmouth, VA—Portsmouth Pavilion

July 21—Boston, MA—Agganis Arena

July 24—Portland, ME—Cross Insurance Arena

July 25— Portland, ME—Cross Insurance Arena

July 28—Hartford, CT—PeoplesBank Arena

July 31—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 1—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 28—Ionia, MI—Ionia County Fairgrounds (on-sale February 13)

August 29—Ionia, MI—Ionia County Fairgrounds (on-sale February 13)

Photo Credit: Joshua Black Wilkins