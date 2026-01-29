Andrea Bocelli Sets 2026 'Romanza' 30th Anniversary North American Tour Dates

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Maestro Andrea Bocelli has announced new North American dates for his 2026 Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour, celebrating his 1997 breakthrough album Romanza. The tour will feature many of his beloved songs live, including Con Te Partirò.

Produced by AEG Presents, the 2026 Romanza 30th Anniversary Tour will see Bocelli perform in venues across the world, including his return to Madison Square Garden for two nights in New York City, The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, CO, Bell Centre in Montreal, QC, TD Garden in Boston, and more. Internationally, the tour will see Bocelli perform in Aguascalientes, Mexico, Venice, Italy, Gdansk and Warsaw, Poland, and Vienna, Austria.

Bocelli's fall North American tour kicks off on September 8 in Seattle, WA and concludes on September 21 in Denver, CO, while his winter tour kicks off on December 10 in Boston, MA and concludes on December 22 in Philadelphia, PA.

The Andrea Bocelli social fan presale for North America starts on Thursday, February 5 at 10AM local time, followed by the general ticket on-sale on Friday, February 6 at 10AM local time. For more tickets and information, please visit here.

American Express is providing eligible Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets® for select North American dates, available for purchase HERE starting Wednesday, February 4th at 10am local time, before the general public on-sale, while supplies last. Terms apply. This is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across the arts, theater, sports and music through Amex Experiences™.

Romanza became a global phenomenon upon its release in 1997, selling more than 20 million copies worldwide. The record earned Platinum and Diamond certifications in over 20 countries, including Triple Platinum in the United States and Diamond status in Canada. It is both the best-selling Italian-language album and the best-selling predominantly non-English language album of all time. Romanza also topped the charts in 11 countries and reached the top of Billboard’s U.S. World Albums and Top Catalog Albums charts.

Meanwhile, tickets for the first leg of the Romanza – 30th Anniversary World Tour are currently on sale. The first leg includes seven arenas across the country, including the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, Lenovo Center in Raleigh, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and more. Tickets are available at www.andreabocelli.com/tickets.

Maestro Bocelli is set to perform at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on February 6, 2026. Returning to the Olympic stage after his appearance at the Torino 2006 Closing Ceremony, the world-renowned tenor will bring his iconic voice to San Siro Stadium for this historic moment.

Romanza – 30th Anniversary World Tour Dates (all tickets currently on sale)

Saturday, February 7, 2026 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Thursday, February 12, 2026 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

Friday, February 20, 2026 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Sunday, February 22, 2026 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Monday, February 23, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *with special guests Michael W. Smith and Lauren Daigle

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday, April 25, 2026 – Aguascalientes, Mexico – Feria Nacional de San Marcos

Saturday, June 27, 2026 – Venice, Italy – Piazza San Marco

Friday, August 14, 2026 – Gdansk, Poland – Polsat Plus Arena Gdańsk

Sunday, August 16, 2026 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Saturday, August 22, 2026 – Vienna, Austria – Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Romanza – 30th Anniversary North American Tour Dates (all tickets on sale Friday, February 6)

Tuesday, September 8, 2026 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wednesday, September 9, 2026 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Saturday, September 12, 2026 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sunday, September 13, 2026 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Tuesday, September 15, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Wednesday, September 16, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Friday, September 18, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Sunday, September 20, 2026 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Monday, September 21, 2026 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thursday, December 10, 2026 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Friday, December 11, 2026 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sunday, December 13, 2026 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Wednesday, December 16, 2026 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thursday, December 17, 2026 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Saturday, December 19, 2026 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

Monday, December 21, 2026 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tuesday, December 22, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

About Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli has sold nearly 90 million records worldwide and over 20 billion streams. In addition to his sold-out arena-sized concert events and record-breaking live-streams, Maestro Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.