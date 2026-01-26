Lindsey Stirling to Hit the Road for 'Duality Unleashed 2026' Summer Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lindsey Stirling, the electronic violinist, dancer, and aerialist, has announced her new Duality Untamed Tour 2026 with special guest PVRIS, a 32-date North American run launching in Richmond, Virginia.

The tour will bring Stirling’s genre-defying live show to major markets including Boston, Washington, DC, Phoenix, Seattle, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Nashville, and Chicago. Tickets for the tour will be available for presale beginning Tuesday, Jan. 27, with public onsale starting Friday, Jan. 30 at 10am local. Please visit here for more information on tickets and VIP sales.

The tour is named after Stirling's most recent studio album, Duality, another experimental record that features guests such as Royal & the Serpent and Walk Off the Earth. “Eye Of The Untold Her," one of the tracks on the album, was used in Suni Lee’s gold & bronze medal-winning floor routines during the Paris Summer Olympics.

Stirling is an artist who blends the sounds of sonic pop, classical, and electronica. Her studio efforts have reached the top of Billboard’s Top Dance Electronic Album chart, Classical Albums chart, and the all-genre Billboard 200 list. On social media, she has amassed 14.3+ million subscribers and over three billion views on YouTube. She also has over 5.2M followers on Tik Tok, and 4.2M+ on Instagram.

Lindsey Stirling Duality Untamed 2026 Dates w/PVRIS

*not yet officially announced

Tuesday July 7 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Thursday July 9 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Friday July 10 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Saturday July 11 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Monday July 13 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Tuesday July 14 – Vienna, VA – Filene Center at Wolf Trap

Wednesday July 15 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Friday July 17 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Saturday July 18 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Monday July 20 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Tuesday July 21 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health Amphitheater

Wednesday July 22 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Thursday July 23 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Saturday July 25 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

Tuesday July 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Thursday July 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Friday July 31 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley

Saturday August 1 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Monday, August 3 – Woodinville, WA – venue TBA*

Tuesday August 4 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center

Wednesday August 5 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center

Friday August 7 – Casper, WY – Ford Wyoming Center

Saturday August 8 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater

Monday August 10 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Tuesday August 11 – La Vista, NE – The Astro Amphitheater

Thursday August 13 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

Friday August 14 – West Allis, WI – Wisconsin State Fair

Saturday August 15 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Tuesday August 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Wednesday August 19 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Friday August 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

Saturday August 22 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez