Lindsey Stirling to Hit the Road for 'Duality Unleashed 2026' Summer Tour

Tickets for the tour will be available for presale beginning Tuesday, Jan. 27, with public onsale starting Friday, Jan. 30 at 10am local.
Lindsey Stirling, the electronic violinist, dancer, and aerialist, has announced her new Duality Untamed Tour 2026 with special guest PVRIS, a 32-date North American run launching in Richmond, Virginia.
The tour will bring Stirling's genre-defying live show to major markets including Boston, Washington, DC, Phoenix, Seattle, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Nashville, and Chicago. Tickets for the tour will be available for presale beginning Tuesday, Jan. 27, with public onsale starting Friday, Jan. 30 at 10am local. Please visit here for more information on tickets and VIP sales.
The tour is named after Stirling's most recent studio album, Duality, another experimental record that features guests such as Royal & the Serpent and Walk Off the Earth. “Eye Of The Untold Her," one of the tracks on the album, was used in Suni Lee’s gold & bronze medal-winning floor routines during the Paris Summer Olympics.
Stirling is an artist who blends the sounds of sonic pop, classical, and electronica. Her studio efforts have reached the top of Billboard’s Top Dance Electronic Album chart, Classical Albums chart, and the all-genre Billboard 200 list. On social media, she has amassed 14.3+ million subscribers and over three billion views on YouTube. She also has over 5.2M followers on Tik Tok, and 4.2M+ on Instagram.
*not yet officially announced
Tuesday July 7 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Thursday July 9 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Friday July 10 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Saturday July 11 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Monday July 13 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Tuesday July 14 – Vienna, VA – Filene Center at Wolf Trap
Wednesday July 15 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
Friday July 17 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Saturday July 18 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Monday July 20 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Tuesday July 21 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health Amphitheater
Wednesday July 22 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Thursday July 23 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
Saturday July 25 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
Tuesday July 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Thursday July 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
Friday July 31 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley
Saturday August 1 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Monday, August 3 – Woodinville, WA – venue TBA*
Tuesday August 4 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center
Wednesday August 5 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center
Friday August 7 – Casper, WY – Ford Wyoming Center
Saturday August 8 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater
Monday August 10 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Tuesday August 11 – La Vista, NE – The Astro Amphitheater
Thursday August 13 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater
Friday August 14 – West Allis, WI – Wisconsin State Fair
Saturday August 15 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre
Tuesday August 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Wednesday August 19 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Friday August 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
Saturday August 22 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez
