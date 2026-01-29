Dave Matthews Band to Stream 2025 Labor Day Concert Experience

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Dave Matthews Band is partnering with VOLTA to offer fans around the world the opportunity to relive the band’s 2025 Labor Day festival at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington.

From February 13th through 15th 2026, viewers can access a premium immersive ‘Dave Matthews Band Gorge 2025’ livestream experience with a 3-night pass through the VOLTA streaming platform.

The package will include access to every show, including access to VOD replays for February. The 3-night bundle is available for $44.99. Individual nights are available for $19.99 each. Learn more and purchase passes here.

Fans will be able to control their viewing experience in real time, switching between multiple high-definition camera angles throughout the performance. During two previous Dave Matthews Band broadcasts on VOLTA, over 30,000 registered fans per event switched camera angles more than 2.3 million times.

“This event is exactly why VOLTA exists — especially with the band’s Night 2 surprise to play Before These Crowded Streets in its entirety — to give fans a richer way to experience the moments that matter, and to engage with music and live video events in ways they never could before,” said Andrew Corbett, VOLTA’s Founder and CEO. “Partnering with Dave Matthews Band to bring ‘The Gorge‘ to fans worldwide is incredibly special.”

​​In addition to the upcoming livestream, Dave Matthews Band will release Take Me Back Live from the Gorge, a live album recorded in 2025 during the band’s annual Labor Day weekend at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state. The weekend marked the first time that Dave Matthews Band played Before These Crowded Streets in its entirety in concert. Visit here for full details.