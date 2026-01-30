Center At West Park To Present 2026 Inclusion Concert In New York City

The Center at West Park will present its 2026 Inclusion Concert on Saturday, January 31 at 4:00 p.m. at the Sanctuary at St. Paul & St. Andrew on the Upper West Side. The event will bring together neurodiverse, visually impaired, physically disabled, and neurotypical artists in a shared performance setting.

The Center at West Park is an inclusive, multi-generational nonprofit organization committed to accessibility, affordability, collaboration, and community engagement throughout New York City. The Inclusion Concert will showcase disabled and neurodiverse performers alongside neurotypical peers, with the aim of expanding performance opportunities, increasing visibility, and fostering integration for both artists and audiences.

Steve Holness Jr., a performer in the 2026 concert, said, “Being featured in the CWP Inclusion Concert will help to show the importance of having autistic voices on stage and that we belong there because we have dreams just like everyone else. I am here to celebrate my abilities and hopefully to inspire more understanding, acceptance, and confidence in our community.”

For the 2026 event, the Center at West Park will partner with schools and organizations from across New York City, including The Rebecca School, Booker T. Washington Middle School, Manhattan Star Academy, Avenues Education, Epic Players, DreamStreet Theater Company, ActionPlay, and Kidz Theater, among others. More than 80 students from all five boroughs are expected to participate.

Faith Marafino and Madison Brown, Creative Arts Therapists at Manhattan Star Academy, said, “Manhattan Star Academy is participating in the CWP Inclusion Concert because it empowers our students to express themselves authentically and be seen, heard, and celebrated in a community performance setting. It's incredibly meaningful for our performers and their families to experience pride, joy, and connection through creative expression.”

The 2026 concert will also mark the first year that neurodiverse adult performers will participate alongside young artists through a new partnership with DreamStreet Theater Company. The addition is intended to address the limited availability of public performance opportunities for adults with disabilities and to provide visible role models for younger neurodiverse participants.

Logan Riman, a pianist participating in the concert, said, “To me, an inclusion concert is about making space for everyone who has talent and passion. As a blind musician, I love being able to perform because music is not visual—it’s auditory, it’s emotional and very diverse. My presence reinforces that inclusion is about ability, not limitation.”

Tickets for the Inclusion Concert, including pay-what-you-can options, are available through the Center at West Park website. The event is supported by Council Member Gale Brewer, an anonymous donor, and additional Center at West Park supporters.

The Inclusion Concert will also serve as a foundation for expanded year-round inclusion programming at the Center at West Park, including smaller performance events, community meetups, and a speaker series.