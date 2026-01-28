Louis Armstrong Foundation Partners with Downtown Music for Legacy Management

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation (LAEF) announced a new licensing agreement with Downtown Music Publishing (DMP) to continue and increase stewardship and international reach of the legacy of the iconic jazz trumpeter/vocalist Louis Armstrong. Under the agreement, DMP will serve as the Foundation's licensing and administration partner to support and oversee the management of the authorized use of Armstrong's intellectual property across music, media and all other platforms.

"This agreement reflects our commitment to honoring Louis Armstrong's legacy with integrity, vision and respect," said Jackie Harris, LAEF Executive Director. "The new licensing agreement is effective immediately and represents a collaborative effort to balance legacy preservation with rights management in an evolving global entertainment industry."

Jedd Katrancha, Chief Creative Officer of Downtown Music Publishing comments, "Downtown Music Publishing is honored to work with the LAEF and support their mission of education, giving, and advocating for the legacy of the most impactful musician in American history. We look forward to working closely with the Foundation and connecting more global audiences to Louis Armstrong's pioneering body of work."

The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation Inc. was founded and funded by Louis and Lucille Armstrong in 1969 to "give back to the world some of the goodness he received." LAEF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to perpetuating the legacies of Louis and Lucille Armstrong throughout the world. Its mission includes supporting musicians, Jazz education, performances and programming. LAEF is a living legacy to "Satchmo" Louis Armstrong, the most important creative force in the early development and perpetuation of America's music, Jazz. His influence, as an artist and cultural icon, is universal, unmatched, and very much alive today. www.louisarmstrongfoundation.org.

Downtown Music Publishing is the trusted partner for some of the world's most beloved songwriters, storied music catalogs, and emerging artists. Alongside Songtrust and Downtown Music Publishing Africa, DMP brings extensive global expertise in catalog administration, sync, licensing, and global rights services. By working with Downtown, the Foundation seeks to expand opportunities for thoughtful and mission-aligned uses of Louis Armstrong's music and trademarks, while generating vital support for its educational programs, grants, and cultural initiatives.

For more information on the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation, please visit louisarmstrongfoundation.org.