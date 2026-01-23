Video: Alemeda Performs 'Happy With You' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Alemeda recently made her network television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show with a performance of “Happy With You.” The track appears on Alemeda’s sophomore EP, But What The Hell Do I Know, which was released in November.

Of the track, Alemeda previously shared, “Happy With You” is a song I wrote during a moment of self-reflection. It’s about facing the reality of self-sabotage and learning to believe I’m worthy of good things. It’s me holding myself accountable - and healing through it.”

Next month, Alemeda will embark on her But Where The Hell Should I Go North American Headline Tour in support of the EP. The tour kicks off on February 18 in Atlanta, and wraps on February 26 in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets and VIP packages for all dates are available now HERE.

Alemeda made her debut with her 2021 UK garage single “Gonna Bleach My Eyebrows,” which has over 14 million streams, later followed by her debut EP FK IT in 2024. In 2025, Alemeda performed at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Rock en Seine (Paris), All Points East, All Things Go, Austin City Limits, and Camp Flog Gnaw.

But Where The Hell Should I Go Tour 2026:

2/18 – Atlanta, GA – Vinyl

2/20 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

2/21 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

2/23 – Toronto, ON – TD Music Hall

2/24 – Chicago, IL – Backline

2/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy