Listen to the 2026 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album

As BroadwayWorld reported in November, five new recordings have earned nominations for Best Musical Theatre Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards, including: Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, Just in Time, and Maybe Happy Ending. This marks the fourth consecutive year that only Broadway cast recordings have been nominated in the category, shutting out West End and Off-Broadway recordings.

Which cast recordings were eligible?

For the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, recordings must be released between August 31, 2024 and August 30, 2025.

Which shows have won the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album in years past?

The last ten recipients were: Hell's Kitchen, Some Like It Hot, Into the Woods, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Hadestown, The Band's Visit, Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple, and Hamilton.

Before the 2026 winner is announced on Sunday, February 1, take a listen to all five of the nominated albums below.

Buena Vista Social Club

Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Death Becomes Her

Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard & Michelle Williams, principal vocalists; Noel Carey, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Julia Mattison & Scott M. Riesett, producers; Noel Carey & Julia Mattison, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Gypsy

Danny Burstein, Kevin Csolak, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson & Joy Woods, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Andy Einhorn, David Lai & George C. Wolfe, producers (Jule Styne, composer; Stephen Sondheim, lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast)

Just in Time

Emily Bergl, Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence & Michele Pawk, principal vocalists; Derik Lee, Andrew Resnick & Bill Sherman, producers (Bobby Darin, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Maybe Happy Ending

Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Dez Duron & Helen J Shen, principal vocalists; Deborah Abramson, Will Aronson, Ian Kagey & Hue Park, producers; Hue Park, lyricist; Will Aronson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)