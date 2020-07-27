Attend the Virtual World Premiere of A KILLER PARTY – A MURDER MYSTERY MUSICAL

You are cordially invited to A Killer Party - A Murder Mystery Musical - a brand-new musical premiering online this August, starring Broadway theater favorites Jeremy Jordan (Supergirl, Bonnie & Clyde), Laura Osnes (Tony® nominee, Cinderella, Grease), Alex Newell (Glee, Once on This Island), Carolee Carmello (Tony® nominee, Scandalous, Parade), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show, Beautiful, Jersey Boys), Jessica Keenan-Wynn (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Heathers), Michael James Scott (Aladdin, The Book of Mormon), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), and Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then).

Shea's Buffalo season ticket holders have special access to this new musical at the preferred ticket price of $9.99 for the entire 9-part series plus an exclusive free song when you order through a special purchase link. The special $9.99 price will be available until August 5. On August 5 the 9-part series increases to $12.99.

You will receive the full 85-minute filmed musical, plus bonus behind-the-scenes footage including cut material and more. A Killer Party will be available for streaming beginning August 5 and will be released three episodes at a time.

When Varthur McArthur, the artistic director of a failing theater in Duluth, invites his troupe of disgruntled actors and collaborators to the first read of an "immersive murder mystery dinner party," no one knew that he would be the victim. Or did they? Enter eager, determined, and untested Detective Justine Case. After sequestering the guests into separate rooms (because, you know, social-distancing), she gets down to finding out whodunnit, uncovering secret affairs, life-long grudges, backstage drama, and a lot of musical theater song and dance.

A collaboration between more than 40 Broadway professionals all working together remotely, A Killer Party is not only a new musical, but represents a new type of musical. With a purchase of the series, you support these artists "on stage" and behind-the-scenes, while they provide laughter and levity during this time of new ways to create and support art.

This hilarious and irreverent send-up of the classic Murder Mystery features an all-star creative team that includes Jason Howland (Little Women, Music), Nathan Tysen (Amelie, Lyrics), Kait Kerrigan (Book), Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Direction), Bobby Pearce (Taboo, Costume Design), Billy Jay Stein (Grammy® winner, Music Producer) and HMS Media (Video Post-Production).

For more information and to pre-order the entire series, please visit www.sheas.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You