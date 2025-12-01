HOLIDAYS IN THE HEART OF BUFFALO To Highlight The City’s Theatre And Entertainment District This December

New initiative will showcase performances, dining, skating, and events across Buffalo’s walkable downtown corridor.
Buffalo’s Theatre and Entertainment District will launch Holidays in the Heart of Buffalo, a new collaborative initiative inviting residents and visitors to experience December programming throughout the city’s downtown corridor.
The season will offer 66 performances and events ranging from traditional holiday productions to contemporary attractions, complemented by dining and outdoor activities. Visit Buffalo has also launched a new interactive district map at https://visitbuffalo.com/entertainment-district, helping audiences plan outings across the neighborhood.
Programming includes productions such as Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical by MusicalFare Theatre, The Nutcracker presented by Neglia Ballet, Shea’s and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and A Christmas Carol at Alleyway Theatre. Cirque du Soleil’s ’TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… will also be part of the district’s holiday offerings.
Brian Higgins, President & CEO of Shea’s Performing Arts Center, said, “The holidays bring people together, to celebrate, uplift local businesses, and create memories to last a lifetime. Nowhere is that shared spirit felt more strongly than Buffalo's Theatre and Entertainment District.” Randall Kramer, Artistic/Executive Director of MusicalFare Theatre, added that the district’s festive atmosphere “is palpable whether you're seeing a show, enjoying a meal at one of the fantastic restaurants or enjoying some family time at Rotary Rink.”
The Chippewa Alliance has expanded holiday lights and seasonal décor throughout the district, enhancing the neighborhood as a winter destination. “Our new color-changing string lights bring a warm, festive glow to the district,” said Chippewa Alliance President Chris Ring. The initiative coincides with Visit Buffalo’s centralized holiday listings page, available through its district map site.
This year’s festivities will also include the season opening of Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza on December 6 alongside the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration. Outdoor skating will remain free to the public, with rentals available at low cost. Michael Schmand, Executive Director of Buffalo Place Inc., said the district’s holiday programming “is a wonderful reminder of how much there is to enjoy in the heart of our city.”
November 14–December 14
Road Less Traveled Theater
456 Main St., Buffalo
Produced by Road Less Traveled Theater
More information: https://roadlesstraveledproductions.org
November 21–December 7
Shea’s Smith Theatre, 654 Main St., Buffalo
Produced by O'Connell & Company
Details: https://oconnellandcompany.com
December 4–21
Shea’s 710 Theatre, 710 Main St., Buffalo
Produced by MusicalFare Theatre
Information: https://musicalfare.com
December 5–7
Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St., Buffalo
Presented by Neglia Ballet, Shea’s & the BPO
Tickets and info: https://shea.org and https://bpo.org
Opens December 6 with the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration, 5:00–8:00 p.m.
Details: https://buffaloplace.com
December 8
Second Generation Theatre’s Free Reading Series
Shea’s Smith Theatre, 658 Main St., Buffalo
More information: https://secondgenerationtheatre.com
December 9–28
Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up Alley
Information: https://www.alleyway.com
December 10 at 7:00 p.m.
Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St., Buffalo
Tickets: https://shea.org
December 12 at 7:00 p.m.
Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
Details: https://shea.org
December 14 at 3:00 p.m.
Shea’s Smith Theatre
More information: https://shea.org
Part of the Five Star Bank 2025–26 Broadway Season
December 17–28
Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
Details and tickets: https://shea.org
Participating restaurants across the district will offer seasonal menus, specials, and pre- and post-show dining options. A full list of participating venues and district programming is available at:
https://news.buffaloplace.com/2025/11/24/holidays-in-the-heart-of-downtown-buffalo
