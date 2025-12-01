HOLIDAYS IN THE HEART OF BUFFALO To Highlight The City’s Theatre And Entertainment District This December

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Buffalo’s Theatre and Entertainment District will launch Holidays in the Heart of Buffalo, a new collaborative initiative inviting residents and visitors to experience December programming throughout the city’s downtown corridor.

The season will offer 66 performances and events ranging from traditional holiday productions to contemporary attractions, complemented by dining and outdoor activities. Visit Buffalo has also launched a new interactive district map at https://visitbuffalo.com/entertainment-district, helping audiences plan outings across the neighborhood.

Programming includes productions such as Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical by MusicalFare Theatre, The Nutcracker presented by Neglia Ballet, Shea’s and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and A Christmas Carol at Alleyway Theatre. Cirque du Soleil’s ’TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… will also be part of the district’s holiday offerings.

Brian Higgins, President & CEO of Shea’s Performing Arts Center, said, “The holidays bring people together, to celebrate, uplift local businesses, and create memories to last a lifetime. Nowhere is that shared spirit felt more strongly than Buffalo's Theatre and Entertainment District.” Randall Kramer, Artistic/Executive Director of MusicalFare Theatre, added that the district’s festive atmosphere “is palpable whether you're seeing a show, enjoying a meal at one of the fantastic restaurants or enjoying some family time at Rotary Rink.”

The Chippewa Alliance has expanded holiday lights and seasonal décor throughout the district, enhancing the neighborhood as a winter destination. “Our new color-changing string lights bring a warm, festive glow to the district,” said Chippewa Alliance President Chris Ring. The initiative coincides with Visit Buffalo’s centralized holiday listings page, available through its district map site.

This year’s festivities will also include the season opening of Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza on December 6 alongside the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration. Outdoor skating will remain free to the public, with rentals available at low cost. Michael Schmand, Executive Director of Buffalo Place Inc., said the district’s holiday programming “is a wonderful reminder of how much there is to enjoy in the heart of our city.”

MR. WOLF

November 14–December 14

Road Less Traveled Theater

456 Main St., Buffalo

Produced by Road Less Traveled Theater

More information: https://roadlesstraveledproductions.org

GOLDEN GIRLS: LOST EPISODES VII

November 21–December 7

Shea’s Smith Theatre, 654 Main St., Buffalo

Produced by O'Connell & Company

Details: https://oconnellandcompany.com

Irving Berlin’S WHITE CHRISTMAS THE MUSICAL

December 4–21

Shea’s 710 Theatre, 710 Main St., Buffalo

Produced by MusicalFare Theatre

Information: https://musicalfare.com

THE NUTCRACKER

December 5–7

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St., Buffalo

Presented by Neglia Ballet, Shea’s & the BPO

Tickets and info: https://shea.org and https://bpo.org

ROTARY RINK AT FOUNTAIN PLAZA

Opens December 6 with the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration, 5:00–8:00 p.m.

Details: https://buffaloplace.com

HURRICANE DIANE (Free Reading)

December 8

Second Generation Theatre’s Free Reading Series

Shea’s Smith Theatre, 658 Main St., Buffalo

More information: https://secondgenerationtheatre.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

December 9–28

Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up Alley

Information: https://www.alleyway.com

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

December 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St., Buffalo

Tickets: https://shea.org

SHEA’S FREE FAMILY FILM: ELF

December 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

Details: https://shea.org

SISTERS CHRISTMAS CATECHISM

December 14 at 3:00 p.m.

Shea’s Smith Theatre

More information: https://shea.org

’TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE…BY Cirque du Soleil

Part of the Five Star Bank 2025–26 Broadway Season

December 17–28

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

Details and tickets: https://shea.org

Participating restaurants across the district will offer seasonal menus, specials, and pre- and post-show dining options. A full list of participating venues and district programming is available at:

https://news.buffaloplace.com/2025/11/24/holidays-in-the-heart-of-downtown-buffalo