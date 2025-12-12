BLACK CARPET III to Make Debut on Shea’s Buffalo Theatre Stage

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Buffalo Fashion Runway will present Black Carpet III, presented by The John R. Oishei Foundation, arriving at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre for the very first time on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Get ready for an evening where fashion, art, storytelling, and community converge on one of Buffalo’s most iconic stages, as Shea’s celebrates 100 years.

A VIP experience add-on is also available. Early bird holiday pricing will run between noon on Friday, December 12 through 11:59 AM on Friday, December 19, 2025.

In 2026, Black Carpet III elevates its mission and creativity, transforming the storied Shea’s stage into a runway that spotlights cultural expression and visionary artists shaping Buffalo's vibrant creative community. Audiences can expect an immersive, high-energy evening showcasing bold artistic voices and dynamic fashion moments. As the first fashion production in Shea’s century-long history, Black Carpet III will cement fashion as a respected art form in one of Buffalo’s legendary landmarks.

Black Carpet III features a three-act experience exploring the Past, Present, and Future of Buffalo’s creative landscape; over 20 local designers showcasing original work; live performances and immersive storytelling; tributes to Buffalo Black Icons honoring leaders who shape and uplift the city; and a powerful showcase of youth protégés, emerging designers, and community voices.

Buffalo Fashion Runway is a community-driven movement dedicated to showcasing emerging local talent and creating platforms where creativity fuels connection. The Buffalo Black Icons segment serves as a living tribute honoring the ten lives lost on May 14, 2022. A portion of the proceeds from Black Carpet III will support the 5/14 Memorial Foundation.

This year, Black Carpet III, held annually during Black History Month, is a featured centennial event on the Shea’s Performing Arts Center 2026 calendar. The year marks the 100th anniversary of the grand opening of Shea’s Buffalo Theatre.

Black Carpet III at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre celebrates creativity, resilience, and the vibrant spirit of Buffalo’s fashion and arts community. Event sponsors include The John R. Oishei Foundation, Gallagher, The Burchfield Penney Art Center, The Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Win With Phoenix Innovation Group, Rich Products, Goodwill of WNY, and more.

