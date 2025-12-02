Tickets Now On Sale for KIMBERLY AKIMBO at Shea's Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shea’s Performing Arts Center has revealed that individual tickets for KIMBERLY AKIMBO, winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL, are now on-sale. KIMBERLY AKIMBO, part of the 2025-26 Broadway Season, will make its premiere at Sheas’ Buffalo Theatre March 17-22, 2026.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Named BEST MUSICAL by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards, KIMBERLY AKIMBO is also the winner of 4 additional Tony Awards: Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical, Best Score (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), and Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire). With her win for KIMBERLY AKIMBO, Jeanine Tesori made history as the first female composer to win two Tony Awards for Best Score.