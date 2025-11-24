Alleyway's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns With New Adaptation

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Alleyway Theatre has announced its annual production of the Charles Dickens holiday classic, A CHRISTMAS CAROL. This season, the company presents a new adaptation by playwright Daniel F. Lendzian, directed by Artistic Director Chris J Handley. Pay What You Can performances begin December 11, with an opening night set for Sunday, December 14.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL is the classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s redemption, as he realizes one Christmas Eve that the many unhappy paths he has chosen over the years have led him to a cold solitary life. Thanks to the visits through his Past, Present and Future, Scrooge realizes it’s not too late – that he can repair his relationships, take back the time he has left, and live a life full of joy.

A brand-new adaptation in 2025 marries Alleyway’s longstanding tradition of presenting this family holiday classic with its mission of developing and producing new work. “This year, we’re giving you new sets and costumes, puppets and snow to help tell the familiar Dickens story we all know and love,” says director Chris J Handley. “Putting the audience on three sides of the stage brings each of us closer to the story, and with a set that fully surrounds the theatre, audiences will feel cozy and warm as the action unfolds all around them. We’ve been excited to really transform our theatre over recent productions, using the flexible space to truly create a different environment for each story. We think audiences are going to be dazzled by the new set up.”

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Chris, the designers, the cast, Alleyway, and Dickens himself on this adaptation,” says writer Daniel F. Lendzian. “I am so proud of the community we have built in this process and look forward to sharing it with a larger community of Buffalo theatergoers.” Lendzian’s adaptation is faithful to the original Dickens story and the scenes audiences know and love. He explains, “I have been consistently surprised and delighted by Dickens’ original story and also by scenes that appear in his text but don’t often make it into stage versions (but appear in this version!). I hope people are inspired by Scrooge’s transformation and realize there is no time like the present.”

The cast features Mike Garvey as Scrooge, and includes Marty Gartz, VerNia Sharisse Garvin, Andrew Giandomenico, Zoe Goñez, Sara Kow-Falcone, Steven Maiseke, Gigi McCann, Gerald Ramsey, and Kathleen Rooney. Scenic design is by Justin and Christopher Swader, costumes by Ann R. Emo, lighting and sound by Emma Schimminger, puppets by Elizabeth Dapo, and props by Quincey Miracle. The production is stage managed by K Gorny.