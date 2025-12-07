Review: IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS at Musicalfare At Shea’s 710 Theatre

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A heartfelt holiday story based on a beloved Christmas film sprinkled with iconic Irving Berlin tunes just about sums up the delightful stage musical WHITE CHRISTMAS now on stage at Shea’s 710 Theatre. Musicalfare has settled into their new digs after a record breaking production of COME FROM AWAY. Let’s just say, their new home fits like a glove.

The 1954 film WHITE CHRISTMAS had a starry cast featuring Bing Crosby, Vera Ellen, Rosemary Clooney and Danny Kaye. Two GI buddies become a song and dance team after the war and team up with a sister act to present a Broadway spectacle in a charming Vermont inn. In typical Hollywood fashion, the inn is now run by their former commanding General, and a December heat wave threatens to cancel all of the inn's reservations.

The film highlighted Crosby crooning “White Christmas,” while incorporating big dance numbers that were meant for the musical the cast would be putting on. It has become a perennial favorite and in 2000 it was adapted into a splashy Broadway musical. The biggest hit songs remain, while replacing the avant garde “Choreography” film number with other more recognizable Berlin favorites, like “I Love a Piano” and “Blue Skies.”

Maria Pedro as Judy Haynes was feisty and sang with a lush velvety voice that suited the score perfectly. Her Act II showstopper, “Love, You Didn’t Do Right By Me” was sung with an alluring and throaty chanteuse tone, even if she was saddled with an unflattering wig.

Cassidy Kreuzer as Betty Haynes was lithe and lovely, dancing with elegant grace in the “The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing.”

Bob Wallace, played by John Kaczorowski, was all business where Sean Ryan as Phil Davis is all play. Kaczorowski’s lovely tenor voice worked perfectly, and it was a treat to hear him sing some old fashioned refrains to Berlin’s hits. His dancing was smooth as he led the ethereal “Blue Skies” number

Ryan brings his talented charming presence to the role made famous by Kaye. Ryan continues to be the perfect triple threat of a performer who acts,sings and dances effortlessly, in true leading man fashion. His Act II opener alongside Kreuzer brought “I Love a Piano” to life, tapping across the stage, on the piano keys, and atop that little baby grand. The pair were true pros.



The ensemble also gets to play many juicy bit parts throughout. When the entire cast assembles to sing the charming “Snow” number aboard the Vermont bound train, it’s hard not to be enthralled. Pedro and Kreuzer were a delight in their entrance duet “Sisters”, complete with baby blue outfits and feather fans. But when Ryan and Kaczorowski reprise the number, the result is uber adorable in every way.

Maria Pedro and Cassidy Kreuzer sing "Sisters"

Gregory Gjurich is the tough as nails General Waverly, who ultimately finds a soft spot for his troops and family.

Mary Copolla Gjurich is the wise cracking front desk innkeeper Martha Watson, and she brings a combination of sass and heart to the role. Her trio with Pedro and Kreuzer , “Falling Out of Love Can Be Fun,” was a tightly harmonized show stopper. And child actor Arden Kacala was every bit as adorable as one would hope for in the role of Susan, the slightly precocious niece of the General.

Musicalfare’s production is directed by Chris Kelly and lands all the jokes, while maintaining a nostalgic charm that warms everyone’s hearts at Christmas time. This is a dance heavy show that requires many styles from tap to soft shoe to ballroom. Choreography by Kristy E. Cavanagh was cleverly devised for the thrust stage of Shea’s 710, which can be challenging. The ensemble of dancers were fully committed , although a few more dancers may have helped the large production numbers feel more complete, especially as the chirping chorines in “I Love a Piano.”

The unit set design by Chris Cavanagh was colorful and fleshed out with some simple representative projections. The large number of costumes were all quite lovely, evocative of the period, whether it be everyday wear, crinoline party dresses or floor length towns. The details by Costume Designer Kari Drozd truly made for some delicious visual confections, especially in the festive finale.



The small off stage band led by Music Dire tor Theresa Quinn did a fine job with the classic Berlin score.

Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS: THE MUSICAL plays at Shea’s 710 Theatre through December 21, 2025. Contact musicalfare.com for more information.

