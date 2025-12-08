Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards; MuCCC Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Michael Deeb-Weaver
- GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
28%
Marissa Chapman
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
24%
Joey Bucheker
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
24%
Jeanne Fornarola
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
15%
Joey Bucheker
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
8%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ann Emo
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
40%
Collin Raney
- DORIAN
- Irish Classical Theatre Company
29%
Timmy Goodman
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
17%
Collin Ranney
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
14%Best Direction Of A Musical
Terri Filips Vaughan
- INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
28%
Meagan Millar
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
24%
Drew Fornarola
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
12%
Joey Bucheker
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
11%
Daniel Lendzian
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
9%
Nicolette Navarro
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
8%
Nicolette Navarro
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
4%
Neal Radice
- ON THE CANAL
- Imagine Theatre
4%Best Direction Of A Play
Kevin G. Shinnick
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
35%
Eileen Dugan
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
11%
Victoria Perez
- ONCE IN MY LIFETIME
- Lancaster Opera House
11%
Todd Warfield
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
9%
Daniel Lendzian
- BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
9%
Sabrina Kahwaty
- BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
8%
Greg Stuhr
- RICHARD III
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
5%
Chris Handley
- MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
5%
Mason Beggs
- DORIAN
- Irish Classical Theatre Company
5%
Matthew LaChiusa
- THE INFORMER
- American Repertory Theater
3%
Best Ensemble THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
28%INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
11%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
11%PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
8%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
8%THE ANXIETY PROJECT
- Open Door Productions
6%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
5%GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
5%CATS
- Starring Buffalo
4%THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
3%BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
3%BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
2%KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
2%ONCE IN MY LIFETIME
- Lancaster Opera House
2%THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
2%ON THE CANAL
- Imagine Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kenny Debot
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
34%
Jay Marks
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
21%
Meagan Millar
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
17%
Emma Schimminger
- BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
12%
Jay Marks
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
12%
Callie Keavey
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
5%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Flynn Ayers Carney
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
40%
Karen Saxon
- GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
21%
Rebecca Kroetsch
- INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
14%
Joe Isgar
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
13%
Matt Marco
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
6%
Alison d'Amato
- SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN
- Starring Buffalo
5%Best Musical INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
22%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
17%GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
13%BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Spotlight Performing Artists
11%PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
11%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
8%CATS
- Starring Buffalo
6%BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
5%KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
3%LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
3%Best New Play Or Musical KAHN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
31%BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
29%BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
17%TRAINWRECK
- Patchwork Theatre
13%ON THE CANAL
- Imagine Theatre
10%Best Performer In A Musical
Dasia Cervi
- DREAMGIRLS
- Ansar/Saxon Productions
21%
Heather Casseri
- INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
12%
Ryan Butler
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
11%
TJ Wilcox
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
11%
Connor Hesch
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
8%
Aimee Walker
- SWEET CHARITY
- Kavinoky Theatre
6%
Danny Quadrino
- GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
6%
Jadyn Langer
- THE ANXIETY PROJECT
- Open Door Productions
5%
Alyssa Fox
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
4%
Timiyah Love
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Spotlight Performing Artists
3%
Jay Dref
- SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN
- Starring Buffalo
2%
Jetaun Louie
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
2%
Len Mendez
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
2%
Nikki Sheehan
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
2%
Mia LaMarco
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
1%
Billy Horn Altamirano
- TRAINWRECK
- Art of WNY in conjunction with Patchwork Theatre
1%
Heather Casseri
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
1%
Jackson DiGiacomo
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
0%
Rosemarie Lorenti
- TRAINWRECK
- Art of WNY in conjunction with Patchwork Theatre
0%Best Performer In A Play
Aaron Duclos
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
22%
Joey Bucheker
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
13%
Elizabeth Defisher
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
11%
Feliza Bascara-Zohar
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
8%
Rebecca Elkin
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
7%
Kelly Copps
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
7%
Gabrielle Nunzio
- BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
6%
Trevor Dugan
- THE INFORMER
- ART of WNY
6%
Zoe Gonez
- BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
4%
Daniel Lendzian
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
4%
Michael Bebe Blasdell
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
3%
Chris Handley
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
3%
Michael Seitz
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
3%
John Vines
- ONCE IN MY LIFETIME
- Lancaster Opera House
3%
Michael J. Galante
- ONCE IN MY LIFETIME
- Lancaster Opera House
2%Best Play THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
43%THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
17%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
17%BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
10%THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
8%
Kelly Copps
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
4%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Flynn Ayers Carney
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
47%
Emma Schimminger
- MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
21%
Kevin Falhauber
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
16%
Mitch Sulkowski
- SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN
- Starring Buffalo
10%
Tyler Rahner
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
6%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
14%
Aria Wittcop
- THE ANXIETY PROJECT
- Open Door Productions
12%
Sam Crystal
- INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
10%
Amelia Mussachio
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Spotlight Performing Artists
10%
Lisa Ludwig
- GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
9%
Karen Saxon
- SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN
- Starring Buffalo
9%
Sophia Bayrón
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
6%
Lisa Ludwig
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
4%
Milo Ralph
- THE ANXIETY PROJECT
- Open Door Productions
3%
Charmagne Chi
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
3%
Madeline Rehm
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
3%
Vinny Murphy
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
3%
Jeremy Meyers
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
3%
Timiyah Love
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
2%
DON SHEFFRIN
- CABARET
- Blackfriars Theatre
2%
MARY FAGAN KRICKMIRE
- CABARET
- Blackfriars Theatre
2%
Emma Hicks
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
1%
Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
1%
Meghan Mahaney
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Matt Rittler
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
22%
Brandon Booker
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
18%
Daniel Lendzian
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
12%
Parker Ana-Crusis
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
12%
Xavier Burgos
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
9%
Johnny Barden
- BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
7%
Wanya Simmons
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
7%
Steven Maiseke
- THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
4%
Sara Kow-Falcone
- THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
4%
Greg Howze
- BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
3%Favorite Local Theatre
MuCCC
31%
O'Connell & Company
16%
Open Door Productions
11%
Alleyway Theatre
8%
Starring Buffalo
8%
Shakespeare in Delaware Park
7%
Spotlight Performing Artists
7%
Irish Classical Theatre
6%
Bellissima Productions
3%
American Repertory Theater
1%
Patchwork Theatre
1%