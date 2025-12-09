MOON OVER BUFFALO To Open At Missoula Children's Theatre

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Missoula Children’s Theatre will stage MOON OVER BUFFALO as the next production in its community series. Directed by Jasmine Sherman, the play will feature a cast of 14 actors, including seven performers making their MCT debuts. Sherman describes the farce as “a fast paced fervent and chaotic farce about how actors will do anything for their big break,” noting elements such as mistaken identities and rapid entrances and exits.

Set in Buffalo, New York in the early 1950s, the play centers on George and Charlotte Hay, portrayed by Michael Crowley and Jesse Ballard, as they attempt to revive fading careers. The story also features Charlotte’s mother, Ethel, played by Alicia Bullock-Muth, whose involvement fuels a series of misunderstandings. Sherman adds that the cast represents a range of ages and experience levels, emphasizing the community-based environment of the production. She also notes the addition of an open-captioned performance for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, a practice carried over from her work with MissCast Productions.

TICKETING

Tickets are available at MCTinc.org, by phone at (406) 728-7529, or in person at the MCT Box Office. An open-captioned performance will be offered; patrons may reserve seats in the captioning section by calling the box office.

Buffalo Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. INTO THE WOODS (O'Connell & Company) 22.1% of votes 2. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Open Door Productions) 17.4% of votes 3. GREASE (Starring Buffalo) 12.8% of votes Vote Now!