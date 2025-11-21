Shea’s Performing Arts Center Welcomes Community For Free Screening Of ELF

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shea’s Performing Arts Center will present a free screening of Elf at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on Friday, December 12 at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. The event is part of the expanded 2025–26 Shea’s Free Film Series, featuring eight titles designed for audiences of all ages.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for pre-film activities organized by Shea’s Arts Engagement and Education team. Guests may also explore the historic theatre decorated for the holidays. Concessions will be available, including popcorn, candy, specialty cocktails, and a hot cocoa bar. Visitors will be invited to choose a complimentary book collected during the Beauty and the Beast “Beauty of a Book Drive.”

Released in 2003, Elf stars Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, James Caan, and Mary Steenburgen. The film follows Buddy, a human raised at the North Pole, who travels to New York City to meet his biological father and restore his Christmas spirit.

Upcoming free film events in the series include:

Classic Sunday – Sunday, January 18, 2026

The Parent Trap at 11:00 a.m. (doors 10:00 a.m.)

The Goonies at 4:00 p.m. (doors 3:00 p.m.)

Superhero Sunday – Sunday, February 22, 2026

The Incredibles at 11:00 a.m. (doors 10:00 a.m.)

Guardians of the Galaxy at 4:00 p.m. (doors 3:00 p.m.)

Jurassic World Rebirth – Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. (doors noon)

A Minecraft Movie – Sunday, May 17, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. (doors noon)

Tickets are free but required, and seating is limited. Tickets will be released online approximately three weeks before each screening.