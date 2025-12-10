SUFFS National Tour is Coming to Shea's Buffalo Theatre

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

​The first national tour of SUFFS, the ony Award-winning musical about the passionate American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote, will arrive in Buffalo as part of the 2025-26 Broadway Season. Shea's Performing Arts Center and Broadway Partner Albert Nocciolino are pleased to announce the inspiring, award-winning musical is set to appear at Shea's Buffalo Theatre from June 2 – 7, 2026. Single tickets for SUFFS go on sale on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Tickets will be available at the Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo or online. Group orders of 10 or more can be made by contacting Mary Oshei at 716-829-1153 or moshei@sheas.org.

Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that's far from over. It's a given that the women of the suffragist movement—who called themselves “Suffs” for short—were brilliant, but as they fought tirelessly for the right to vote, they were also flawed, stubborn, passionate and funny. SUFFS tells their story: the remarkable friendships, the heartbreak, and how this movement brought them together—or, in some cases, tore them apart.

Buffalo Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. INTO THE WOODS (O'Connell & Company) 22.1% of votes 2. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Open Door Productions) 17.4% of votes 3. GREASE (Starring Buffalo) 12.8% of votes Vote Now!