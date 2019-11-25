First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Brazil Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Brazil:
Melhor Ator (Musical) (Best Actor)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante (Musical) (Best Featured Actor)
Melhor Ator/Atriz Alternante, Cover ou Substituto/a (Musical) (Best Understudy)
Melhor Ator/Atriz Revelação (Best Actor/Actrees Revelation)
Melhor Atriz (Musical) (Best Actress)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante (Musical) (Best Featured Actress)
Melhor Cenografia (Musical) (Best Set Design )
Melhor Coreografia Original (Musical) (Best Original Chjoreography)
Melhor Desenho de Luz (Musical) (Best Lighting Design)
Melhor Desenho de Som (Musical) (Best Sound Design )
Melhor Direção de um Musical (Best Direction)
Melhor Elenco (Musical) (Best Ensemble Cast )
Melhor Figurino (Musical) (Best Costume Design)
Melhor Música e Letras Originais (Musical) (Best Original Song & Music)
Melhor Musical (Best Musical)
Melhor Musical Brasileiro (Best Brazilian Musical)
Melhor Orquestração/Direção Musical/Arranjo Original (Musical) (Best Orquestration/Musical Direction)
Melhor Texto Original (Musical) (Best Original Libreto)
Melhor Versão Brasileira (Musical) (Best Brazilian Version)
Melhor Visagismo (Musical) (Best)
Mateus Ribeiro - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 39%
Arthur Berges - ESCOLA DO ROCK - Teatro Santander 19%
Osmar Silveira - CAZUZA - O MUSICAL - Teatro Procópio Ferreira 17%
Beto Sargentelli - BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa 29%
Diego Veloso - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 28%
Dante Paccola - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 17%
Nay Fernandes - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 38%
Talita Real - ZORRO, NASCE UMA LENDA - 033 Rooftop 19%
Andrezza Massei - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Teatro Santander 17%
Nicole Rosemberg - ZORRO, NASCE UMA LENDA - 033 Rooftop 34%
Michaels: Felipe Costa, Paulo Gomes e Tavinho Canalle - BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa 32%
Amanda Döring - 70? DÉCADA DO DIVINO MARAVILHOSO- DOC. MUSICAL - Theatro Net SP 22%
Carol Costa - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 50%
Totia Meireles - PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 20%
Evelyn Castro - QUEBRANDO AS REGRAS - UMA COMÉDIA MUSICAL - Paris 6 Burlesque 11%
Andrezza Massei - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 35%
Inah de Carvalho - BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa 22%
Bel Lima - PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 16%
Eron Reigota e Bruno Anselmo - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 39%
Michael Carnahan - BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa 25%
Rogério Falcão - PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 15%
Gabriel Malo - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 36%
Victor Maia - 70? DÉCADA DO DIVINO MARAVILHOSO- DOC. MUSICAL - Theatro Net SP 22%
Bárbara Guerra e Johnny Camolese - ZORRO, NASCE UMA LENDA - 033 Rooftop 21%
Fran Barros - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 33%
Mike Robertson - ESCOLA DO ROCK - Teatro Santander 26%
Caetano Vilela - ZORRO, NASCE UMA LENDA - 033 Rooftop 16%
João Baracho e Guilherme Ramos - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 35%
Gastón Briski - ESCOLA DO ROCK - Teatro Santander 32%
Tocko Michelazzo - ZORRO, NASCE UMA LENDA - 033 Rooftop 17%
Zé Henrique de Paula - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 46%
CharlesMöeller & Claudio Botelho - PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 20%
Victoria Ariante - SE ESSA LUA FOSSE MINHA - Teatro do Núcleo Experimental 13%
CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 43%
70? DÉCADA DO DIVINO MARAVILHOSO- DOC. MUSICAL - Theatro Net SP 16%
SE ESSA LUA FOSSE MINHA - Núcleo Experimental 14%
Fábio Namatame - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 58%
Luciana Buarque - PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 21%
Fernando Cozendey - O FRENÉTICO DANCING DAYS - Teatro Opus 12%
Fernanda Maia - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 51%
Vitor Rocha e Elton Towersey - SE ESSA LUA FOSSE MINHA - Teatro do Núcleo Experimental 27%
Carlos Bauzys e Ricardo Severo - APARECIDA: UM MUSICAL - Teatro Bradesco 12%
A ESCOLA DO ROCK - Teatro Santander 31%
BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa 29%
PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 17%
CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 39%
CAZUZA - O MUSICAL - teatro porto seguro 21%
70? DÉCADA DO DIVINO MARAVILHOSO- DOC. MUSICAL - Theatro Net SP 15%
Fernanda Maia, Rafa Miranda - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 35%
Daniel Rocha - BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa 26%
Jules Vandystad - 70? DÉCADA DO DIVINO MARAVILHOSO- DOC. MUSICAL - Theatro Net Rio 23%
Zé Henrique de Paula, Fernanda Maia - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 50%
Victor Rocha - SE ESSA LUA FOSSE MINHA - Teatro do Núcleo Experimental 20%
Marcos Nauer - 70? DÉCADA DO DIVINO MARAVILHOSO- DOC. MUSICAL - Theatro Net SP 18%
Mariana Elizabetsky & Victor Mühlethaler - BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa 48%
Claudio Botelho - PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 22%
Wladimir Pinheiro e Sonia Dumont - AS COMADRES - SESC 21%
Fábio Namatame - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 45%
Feliciano San Roman - ESCOLA DO ROCK - Teatro Santander 26%
Beto Carramanhos - PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 13%
