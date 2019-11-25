BWW Regional Awards
Find Your City for the BWW Awards

First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Brazil Awards!

Article Pixel Nov. 25, 2019  
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Brazil Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Brazil:

Melhor Ator (Musical) (Best Actor)
Mateus Ribeiro - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 39%
 Arthur Berges - ESCOLA DO ROCK - Teatro Santander 19%
 Osmar Silveira - CAZUZA - O MUSICAL - Teatro Procópio Ferreira 17%

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante (Musical) (Best Featured Actor)
Beto Sargentelli - BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa 29%
 Diego Veloso - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 28%
 Dante Paccola - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 17%

Melhor Ator/Atriz Alternante, Cover ou Substituto/a (Musical) (Best Understudy)
Nay Fernandes - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 38%
 Talita Real - ZORRO, NASCE UMA LENDA - 033 Rooftop 19%
 Andrezza Massei - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Teatro Santander 17%

Melhor Ator/Atriz Revelação (Best Actor/Actrees Revelation)
Nicole Rosemberg - ZORRO, NASCE UMA LENDA - 033 Rooftop 34%
 Michaels: Felipe Costa, Paulo Gomes e Tavinho Canalle - BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa 32%
 Amanda Döring - 70? DÉCADA DO DIVINO MARAVILHOSO- DOC. MUSICAL - Theatro Net SP 22%

Melhor Atriz (Musical) (Best Actress)
Carol Costa - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 50%
 Totia Meireles - PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 20%
 Evelyn Castro - QUEBRANDO AS REGRAS - UMA COMÉDIA MUSICAL - Paris 6 Burlesque 11%

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante (Musical) (Best Featured Actress)
Andrezza Massei - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 35%
 Inah de Carvalho - BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa 22%
 Bel Lima - PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 16%

Melhor Cenografia (Musical) (Best Set Design )
Eron Reigota e Bruno Anselmo - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 39%
 Michael Carnahan - BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa 25%
 Rogério Falcão - PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 15%

Melhor Coreografia Original (Musical) (Best Original Chjoreography)
Gabriel Malo - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 36%
 Victor Maia - 70? DÉCADA DO DIVINO MARAVILHOSO- DOC. MUSICAL - Theatro Net SP 22%
 Bárbara Guerra e Johnny Camolese - ZORRO, NASCE UMA LENDA - 033 Rooftop 21%

Melhor Desenho de Luz (Musical) (Best Lighting Design)
Fran Barros - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 33%
 Mike Robertson - ESCOLA DO ROCK - Teatro Santander 26%
 Caetano Vilela - ZORRO, NASCE UMA LENDA - 033 Rooftop 16%

Melhor Desenho de Som (Musical) (Best Sound Design )
João Baracho e Guilherme Ramos - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 35%
 Gastón Briski - ESCOLA DO ROCK - Teatro Santander 32%
 Tocko Michelazzo - ZORRO, NASCE UMA LENDA - 033 Rooftop 17%

Melhor Direção de um Musical (Best Direction)
Zé Henrique de Paula - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 46%
 CharlesMöeller & Claudio Botelho - PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 20%
 Victoria Ariante - SE ESSA LUA FOSSE MINHA - Teatro do Núcleo Experimental 13%

Melhor Elenco (Musical) (Best Ensemble Cast )
CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 43%
 70? DÉCADA DO DIVINO MARAVILHOSO- DOC. MUSICAL - Theatro Net SP 16%
 SE ESSA LUA FOSSE MINHA - Núcleo Experimental 14%

Melhor Figurino (Musical) (Best Costume Design)
Fábio Namatame - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 58%
 Luciana Buarque - PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 21%
 Fernando Cozendey - O FRENÉTICO DANCING DAYS - Teatro Opus 12%

Melhor Música e Letras Originais (Musical) (Best Original Song & Music)
Fernanda Maia - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 51%
 Vitor Rocha e Elton Towersey - SE ESSA LUA FOSSE MINHA - Teatro do Núcleo Experimental 27%
 Carlos Bauzys e Ricardo Severo - APARECIDA: UM MUSICAL - Teatro Bradesco 12%

Melhor Musical  (Best Musical)
A ESCOLA DO ROCK - Teatro Santander 31%
 BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa 29%
 PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 17%

Melhor Musical Brasileiro (Best Brazilian Musical)
CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 39%
 CAZUZA - O MUSICAL - teatro porto seguro 21%
 70? DÉCADA DO DIVINO MARAVILHOSO- DOC. MUSICAL - Theatro Net SP 15%

Melhor Orquestração/Direção Musical/Arranjo Original (Musical) (Best Orquestration/Musical Direction)
Fernanda Maia, Rafa Miranda - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 35%
 Daniel Rocha - BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa 26%
 Jules Vandystad - 70? DÉCADA DO DIVINO MARAVILHOSO- DOC. MUSICAL - Theatro Net Rio 23%

Melhor Texto Original (Musical) (Best Original Libreto)
Zé Henrique de Paula, Fernanda Maia - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 50%
 Victor Rocha - SE ESSA LUA FOSSE MINHA - Teatro do Núcleo Experimental 20%
 Marcos Nauer - 70? DÉCADA DO DIVINO MARAVILHOSO- DOC. MUSICAL - Theatro Net SP 18%

Melhor Versão Brasileira (Musical) (Best Brazilian Version)
Mariana Elizabetsky & Victor Mühlethaler - BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa 48%
 Claudio Botelho - PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 22%
 Wladimir Pinheiro e Sonia Dumont - AS COMADRES - SESC 21%

Melhor Visagismo (Musical) (Best)
Fábio Namatame - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus 45%
 Feliciano San Roman - ESCOLA DO ROCK - Teatro Santander 26%
 Beto Carramanhos - PIPPIN - Teatro FAAP 13%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Brazil Awards!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW

  • CMA Fest Delivers Epic Surprise Performances And Sold Out Crowds
  • New Dates Added For The Belles On Tour With Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa's D.R.E.A.M. Tour
  • Spectrum Originals Debuts New Event Series CURFEW
  • Selfish Things Joins The Midnight World Tour Supporting Set It Off
  • Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Kumail Nanjiani and More Announced For 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
  • Deborah Allen Surprised With Proclamation From Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Celebrating 40 Years In Music