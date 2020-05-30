History At Play, LLC Presents Livestreamed Performance of VICTORIAN GOSSIP GIRL: ANNIE ADAMS FIELDS

History At PlayTM, LLC (HAP, LLC), has garnered nationwide attention for their one-woman living history performances, chronicling the lives of legendary women who changed society. In Victorian Gossip Girl: Annie Adams Fields, the Boston author, philanthropist, and original Gossip Girl dishes on the lives of her closest literary friends! Mrs. Fields welcomed the most celebrated writers of the day to her Beacon Hill home - from Hawthorne to Longfellow to Dickens, Mrs. Fields knew them all - and took notes! Learn the tantalizing secrets from Annie's little blue books during this LIVE STREAM presentation on Friday, June 5th at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5) via HAP, LLC's Pay-Per-HAP VIP Facebook Watch Group. Approximately 60 minutes, followed by real-time audience Q&A. Suitable for all ages. Each Pay-Per-HAP performance is offered at a Pay-What-You-Can rate of $5-$25 per viewer, or $100 for a 2020 Pass. For ticketing information see www.HistoryAtPlay.com or on Facebook at @HistoryAtPlay.

Payment is requested by 1:30 PM ET (GMT-5), on or before the date of the performance. Easy instructions for Payment and Viewing are available at www.HistoryAtPlay.com or via Facebook @HistoryAtPlay. Payments are accepted by Venmo, PayPal, Eventbrite, Credit/Debit or Check. After payment is received, you must request to join the @Pay-Per-HAP VIP Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PayperHAP. Admission to the Group closes at 1:30 PM ET (GMT-5) on the date of the performance. No late admission. No refunds/date transfers. Must have a Facebook account in order to view.

In this presentation of Victorian Gossip Girl: Annie Adams Fields, History At PlayTM, LLC Founder and Artistic Director Judith Kalaora is Annie Fields, the Boston literary scout, author, and philanthropist. Mrs. Fields had an incredible influence on literary decisions at her husband's Tremont Street publishing house - Ticknor and Fields (the forerunner to Houghton Mifflin Publishing Company) - and had a great ear for gossip! Counting Nathaniel Hawthorne, Oliver Wendell Holmes, and Henry Wadsworth Longfellow amongst her closest friends, she witnessed a great deal of Victorian revelry at her waterside museum in Beacon Hill. No short of a Gossip Girl, Mrs. Fields wrote about her guests' embarrassing moments in her novel Authors and Friends and shares them with you during an intimate teatime conversation.

Josh Lederman, NBC News Political Correspondent, attests: "History At Play connects the dots between the characters that made up our past and the events they shaped that still influence our lives." Jordan Rich, of CBS WBZ Radio, states that Judith Kalaora, the Founder & Artistic Director of History At Play, LLC, is "a one-woman force of nature and inhabits these women...it takes people like her to bring these stories to life...these lost pieces of history."

HAP, LLC's Pay-Per-HAP Facebook performances are original productions from the company's critically acclaimed one-woman repertoire, featuring Writer/Producer/Historian and HAP, LLC Founder, Judith Kalaora. From A REVOLUTION OF HER OWN!, the inspiring story of America's first female soldier, Deborah Sampson; to CHALLENGER: Soaring with Christa McAuliffe, exhibiting the achievements of the beloved Teacher In Space, each live performance is conducted in authentic period wardrobe, with vintage props, and professionally designed sets. Based on primary source research, History At Play, LLC has been embraced by the historical, educational, and theatrical industries with high-caliber programs, offering a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to ask questions of influential and often forgotten women. Appropriate for all ages.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You