Singer-Songwriter Ryan Montbleau To Play Three Nights At Club Passim

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Renowned singer-songwriter Ryan Montbleau will perform three nights of solo, acoustic shows at Club Passim from January 27 to 29, 2026. A relentless road warrior and masterful wordsmith, Ryan Montbleau, who grew up locally in Peabody and now lives in Burlington, Vermont, has spent the better part of thirty years cultivating a devoted audience on the strength of his ecstatic live shows and exhilarating sonic versatility.

Montbleau's freewheeling new album, Fine Lines, out late winter/early spring, finds him exploring the full spectrum of his influences like never before, touching on folk, rock, funk, soul, hip-hop, and reggae, all with a preternatural ease that belies the intensely focused craftsmanship behind it. The songs are sprawling and unpredictable, grappling with a modern world perpetually teetering on the edge of chaos, but the performances are relentlessly optimistic, insisting on hope and joy in the face of it all. The result is Montbleau's most vulnerable and cathartic work yet, an album that acknowledges the inevitability of doubt and pain while at the same time celebrating our limitless capacity for growth and love. The single “We Did Alright” from the forthcoming album is out now.

He's collaborated with artists as diverse as Trombone Shorty, Galactic, Steel Pulse, Tall Heights, Martin Sexton, Anders Osborne, and George Porter, Jr; shared bills with the likes of Tedeschi Trucks Band, Ani DiFranco, Todd Snider, The Wood Brothers, Rodrigo y Gabriela, and Mavis Staples; and racked up more than 150 million streams on Spotify alone.

Ryan Montbleau will perform at Club Passim from January 27-29, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $43 and available now.