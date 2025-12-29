ALL-BOSTON COMEDY NIGHT is Coming to the Odyssey Theatre

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kicking off the new year, comedians Al Ducharme, Jackie Flynn, and Brian Kiley will take the stage for an “All-Boston” night of stand-up comedy at The Odyssey Theatre. The evening brings together a lineup of veteran performers known for their sharp writing and distinctive comedic voices.

The event is curated and hosted by writer, actor, and comedian Kevin Flynn, who also leads the Comedy Night at the Odyssey series. Flynn joins the lineup to help shape an evening celebrating Boston’s long-standing comedy legacy.

The performance will take place on Thursday, January 15, at 8 p.m. at the Odyssey Theatre.