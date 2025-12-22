SILVER SCREAM CON to Return to Worcester's DCU Center

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Silver Scream Con will return to haunt Worcester's DCU Center October 2–4, 2026, promising a killer weekend for horror fiends and music maniacs alike. Just in time for last-minute holiday shopping, tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 23 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

The deliciously demented brainchild of Spencer Charnas, frontman of the metalcore juggernaut Ice Nine Kills, Silver Scream Con 5 invites fans to plunge headfirst into the worlds they love. Attendees can meet celebrity guests from legendary horror franchises, attend scream-worthy Q&A panels, snap killer photo ops, and immerse themselves in one-of-a-kind experiences celebrating the intersection of horror and music.

Since its debut in 2022, the convention has grown at a frightening pace, recently unleashing fear and mayhem overseas with London's first-ever Silver Scream Con.

The names of celebrity guests who will be on hand for Silver Scream Con 5 will be announced in the new year.

Silver Scream Con 5 takes over the DCU Center, 50 Foster Street in Worcester, MA, October 2–4, 2026. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 23 at 10:00 a.m. EST.