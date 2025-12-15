Video: Clips From A SHERLOCK CAROL at Lyric Stage Boston

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Watch all-new clips from A Sherlock Carol at Lyric Stage Boston. Moriarity is as dead as a doornail. Sherlock Holmes is depressed. Without his number one adversary, what’s the point of it all? Enter a grown-up Tiny Tim and the mysterious death of everyone’s favorite humbug and it’s a festive literary mash-up with surprises around every corner. This fresh and charming reimagining of two of the most beloved literary characters is a "Dickens" of a yuletide detective story that’s as “good as gold.”

Six actors transform before your eyes in a playful, clever, and joyous holiday comedy that is “elementary” for a festive outing sure to delight audiences of all ages.