Ricardo Coke-Thomas Named Chair Of Theater For Boston Conservatory At Berklee

Theater educator, director, and performer Ricardo Coke-Thomas will join Boston Conservatory at Berklee as chair of theater starting January 12. With an international career spanning more than three decades, Coke-Thomas is a consummate theater professional whose work bridges performance, pedagogy, and creative leadership, with a deep commitment to artist development and inclusive storytelling.

"It is an honor to announce that Ricardo Coke-Thomas will be joining Boston Conservatory at Berklee as the next chair of theater starting in January," said Michael Shinn(Opens in a new window), vice president and executive director of Boston Conservatory at Berklee. "Ricardo's experience and holistic approach to arts education is a tremendous addition to our Theater Division, particularly our top-ranking musical theater program. I look forward to seeing Ricardo's impact on Boston Conservatory and the larger Berklee community."

Most recently, Coke-Thomas served as producing director of student productions as well as an acting faculty member for the Atlantic Acting School at NYU Tisch, where he oversaw all aspects of student productions-from budgeting and hiring creative teams to casting, scheduling, and rights acquisition-while coordinating auditions and production logistics. In this role, he was also a key liaison among artistic leadership, production staff, faculty, and students, ensuring smooth operations, strong educational outcomes, and high-quality performances throughout the academic year. Prior to NYU Tisch, he served on the faculties of the New York Film Academy, Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, and Sylvia Young Theatre School, and was resident director for Sonia Friedman Productions.

In 2013, Coke-Thomas cofounded Square Mile Management, a boutique talent agency based in London, where he continues to serve as founder and CEO. The agency represents artists working across theater, film, and television, and is distinguished by its artist-first ethos and commitment to long-term career development.

In addition to his career in education, he is a seasoned actor and director, who has appeared regularly in London's West End and on Broadway. He is best known for his roles as Simba in Disney's The Lion King, Donkey in Shrek the Musical for DreamWorks, Tyrone Jackson in Fame, and Lucky Gordon in the world premiere of the musical Stephen Ward, composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber. His directing credits encompass both plays and musicals, including Many Loves, Ain't No Fairytales in Section 8, and Pride and Prejudice, to name a few. In addition, Ricardo is an active film actor and voiceover artist, having appeared on screen in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Gulliver's Travels, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and as a recurring voice performer for major expansion titles, including Starfield and Warhammer.

Coke-Thomas holds degrees in dance and theater education from the UK's Middlesex University and University for the Creative Arts, London, where he is also currently pursuing his PhD in theater and performance studies.

He will work closely with Boston Conservatory at Berklee Dean of Theater Krisha Marcano in leading the Theater Division alongside Assistant Chair of Theater Bridgette Hayes.