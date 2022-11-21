First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; Company Theatre of Norwell's HAIR Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Standings - 11/21/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Anthony Texiera - PIANO MEN 2 - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit, MA 19%

John Connelly - PIANO MEN 2 - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit, MA 13%

Jenna corcoran - GODSPELL - Milton players 11%

Ladies Who Brunch - LADIES WHO BRUNCH - Cotuit Center for the Arts 11%

Danielle masterpolo - 60'S CABARET - Break a leg 9%

Patricia Fitzpatrick - MEMORIES OF THE PLAYBOY CLUB - Club Cafe 8%

Harry olshon - 60'S CABARET - Break a leg 7%

Sheila Fahey - HEY OLD FRIENDS - JM Productions 6%

Ann Kenneally Ryan - HEY OLD FRIENDS - JM Productions 4%

Jo Brisbane - MOD HOLLYWOOD! TUNES FROM A TOWN WITHOUT PITY - Gabriel's Guesthouse, Provincetown, MA 4%

Patty Lee - HEY OLD FRIENDS - JM Productions 4%

John McDonalds - HEY OLD FRIENDS - JM Productions 2%

Jen Fahey - HEY OLD FRIENDS - JM Productions 2%

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Josh Groban - HARMONY TOUR - Leader Bank Pavilion 45%

Aliana de la Guardia - SALT - Guerilla Opera 19%

Travis Alabanza - BURGERZ - ArtsEmerson 12%

David Gilna - A BOLT FROM D'BLUE - The Irish Cultural Center 10%

Aliana de la Guardia - I GIVE YOU MY HOME - Guerilla Opera 9%

Allen & Paul Dion - LAPOPESSA: THE CONCERT - Audion Productions 5%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Company Theatre of Norwell 20%

Sally Ashton Forrest - HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell 19%

Thayne Jasperson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works 16%

Danielle Latulippe - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild 14%

Richard Oaxaca - SAVAGE THE MUSIAL - Ja'Duke Theater 11%

Celia Krefter - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Cotuit Center for the Arts 9%

Caroline Burden - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke Theater 8%

Hannah Shihdanian - GUYS AND DOLLS - WTP Studio Theatre 3%

Paul thompsom - SAVAGE - Jaduke 1%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Tiffany Lau - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 19%

Kevin P. Hill - CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre 12%

Ilyse Robbins - CABARET - Peterborough Players 11%

Larry Sousa - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 10%

Chryssie Whitehead - A CHORUS LINE - Break A Leg Theatre Works 10%

Dylan Rosemary Kerr - THE PRODUCERS - Firehouse Arts Center 9%

Clay Rice-Thomson - MARY POPPINS - Franklin Performing Arts Company 9%

Al Blackstone - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 7%

Dylan Kerr - SEUSSICAL - Firehouse Arts Center 7%

JoAnn M. Hunter - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - The Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Clay Rice-Thomson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

John Crampton - PUFFS - Company Theatre 16%

Liz Moakley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild 14%

Nicolette Blount - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - jaduke theater 14%

Elizabeth Sheehan - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Company Theatre 12%

Alice Langton - A CHORUS LINE - Break a Leg Theater Works 8%

Tami Trask - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 7%

Tami Trask & Gavin Wills - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%

Zahrah Agha Harmony - Mae West'S THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater 6%

Elizabeth Sheehan - THE HUMANS - Walpile Footlighters 5%

Alice Langton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works 4%

Rachel Padula-Shufelt - PILGRIMS OF THE NIGHT - Modern Theatre at Suffolk University 4%

Leslie Held - CYMBELINE - The Suffolk University Theatre Department 3%

Anna Silva - PASSION - Theater Uncorked 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Travis Grant - CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre 19%

Chelsea Kerl - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 17%

Emerald City Theatrical - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre 14%

Seth Bodie - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 11%

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder - ELISABETTA POLITO - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 9%

Val Schillawski - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI - Studio Theatre Worcester 9%

Chelsea Kerl - WITCH - Huntington Theatre 6%

DW - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 4%

The Book of Will - ELISABETTA POLITO - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 4%

Fabulation or, The Re-Education of Undine - Rachel Padula-Shufelt - Lyric Stage Company of Bostonv 3%

Rebecca Shannon Butler - ELLIS - Guerilla Opera 3%

The Light - JEZ INSALACO - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Zoe Bradford - HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell 15%

Nicolette Blount - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke Center for Performing Arts 13%

Zoe Bradford - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Company Theatre of Norwell 13%

Joan McKenzie-Baird - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild 11%

Oliver Massey - SEUSSICAL JR. - BowMassey Labs 9%

Tristan DiVincenzo - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 8%

Kyle Wrentz & Healy Sammis - A CHORUS LINE - Break a leg theater works 6%

Holly Chin - ORDINARY DAYS - Holly Chin Vocal Studio 5%

Kyle Wrentz & Healy Sammis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works 5%

Celia Krefter - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Cotuit Center for the Arts 5%

Matthew Sherman - THE FANTASTICKS - The Bay Players 3%

Hannah Shihdanian - GUYS AND DOLLS - WTP Studio Theatre 2%

John McDonald - HEY OLD FRIENDSHIP - JM Productions 2%

Michelle Agullion - PASSION - Theatre Uncorked 1%

Healy Sammis - IN THIS TOGETHER - Break a Leg Theater Works 0%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Nick Vargas - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 17%

Rachel Bertone - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 14%

Rachel Bertone - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 12%

Leigh Barrett - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 11%

Kevin P. Hill - CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre 10%

John Wayland Somers - NEXT TO NORMAL - Studio Theatre Worcester 10%

Spiro Veloudos - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 8%

Tom Frey - CABARET - Peterborough Players 6%

Deniz Khateri - SALT - Guerilla Opera 5%

Marc Bruni - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - The Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Laine Rettmer - ELLIS - Guerilla Opera 2%

Cara Consilvio - I GIVE YOU MY HOME - Guerilla Opera 1%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Corey Cadigan - PUFFS - Company Theatre 30%

Andy LeBlanc - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Applause Academy 18%

Celia Krefter - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Cotuit Center for the Arts 12%

Don Sheehan - ELLEN'S BOYS - True Repertory Theatre 7%

Wesley Savick - PILGRIMS OF THE NIGHT - Modern Theatre at Suffolk University 6%

David Drake - Mae West'S THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater 6%

Logan Pitts - ABOLITIONIST'S REFRAIN - Punctuate4 Productions 6%

David Drake - THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 5%

Michael Jay - BAD JEWS - Rockwell Somerville 5%

Laura Shink and Kristi Artinian - CYMBELINE - The Suffolk University Theatre Department 4%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

David Drake - THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater 14%

Sasha Bratt - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 14%

Brett Milanowski & Tyler Rosati - SH!T-FACED SHAKESPEARE: ROMEO AND JULIET - Sh!t-Faced Shakespeare 10%

Nick Paone - OUR TOWN - Franklin Performing Arts Company 10%

Marcia Milgrom Dodge - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Cape Playhouse 8%

Dawn M. Simmons - FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 6%

Igor Golyak - WITNESS - Arlekin Players Theater 6%

Courtney O'Connor - THE BOOK OF WILL - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 6%

Megan Sandberg-Zakian - MR. PARENT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 6%

Tom Frey - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Peterborough Players 6%

RJ Tolan - GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 5%

Jacqui Parker - THE LIGHT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 3%

Frank Allen - A BOLT FROM D'BLUE - The Irish Cultural Center 3%

Cezar Williams - SERVING ELIZABETH - Peterborough Players 3%

Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell 16%

SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke Center for the Performing Arts 11%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 10%

PUFFS - Company Theatre 10%

SWEENEY TODD - Company Theatre 9%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Applause Academy 8%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works 6%

VICTOR/VICTORIA - Cotuit Center for the Arts 5%

THE PRODUCERS - Firehouse Center for the arts 5%

ORDINARY DAYS - Holly Chin Vocal Studio 4%

SEUSSICAL - Firehouse Arts Center 3%

GODSPELL - Milton Players 3%

INDECENT - Weston Drama Workshop 3%

PILGRIMS OF THE NIGHT - Modern Theatre at Suffolk University 2%

CYMBELINE - The Suffolk University Theatre Department 2%

MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Applause Academy 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - WTP Studio Theatre 1%

LILA TAFT - Break a leg 0%

Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Priscilla Beach Theatre 10%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 10%

WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 7%

CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 5%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Studio Theatre Worcester 5%

THE PRODUCERS - Firehouse Arts Center 5%

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE - Emerson Colonial 4%

MARY POPPINS - Frankin Performing Arts Company 4%

ELLEN'S BOYS - True Repertory Theatre 4%

PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 4%

WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock family theatre 4%

THE INHERITANCE - Speakeasy Stage 4%

THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater 3%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 3%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 3%

SH!T-FACED SHAKESPEARE: ROMEO AND JULIET - Sh!t-Faced Shakespeare 3%

GARY - WHAT 2%

GIFT OF THE MAGI - Studio Theatre Worcester 2%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - The Ogunquit Playhouse 1%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 1%

WITNESS - Arlekin Players Theater 1%

FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dean Palmer Jr - HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell 20%

Dean Palmer Jr. - PUFFS - Company Theatre 14%

Greg Hamm - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 13%

Daniel Kent - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke 12%

Sam Mosher - A CHORUS LINE - Break a Leg Theater Works 12%

Stephen Petrilli - THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 6%

Eliza Ducnuigeen & Moose Hoagland - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Cotuit Center for the Arts 5%

Shannon McIntosh - CYMBELINE - The Suffolk University Theatre Department 4%

Jon Ryder - ONCE - Academy Playhouse, Orleans, MA 3%

Stephen Petrilli - Mae West'S THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater 3%

Ben Rush - NEWSIES - Sorenson Arts Center / Wellesley Theatre Project 3%

Jeff Adelburg - PILGRIMS OF THE NIGHT - Modern Theatre at Suffolk University 3%

Ben Rush - GUYS AND DOLLS - WTP Studio Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kevin Dunn - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 17%

Christopher Ostrom - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 11%

Frank Meissner Jr. - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 10%

Stephen Petrilli - THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater 9%

David N. Farreh - NEXT TO NORMAL - Studio Theatre Worcester 8%

Nathaniel Packard - MARY POPPINS - Franklin Performing Arts Company 8%

Frank Meissner, Jr. - PIPPIN - Reagle Players 7%

Karen Perlow - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 7%

Michael Clark Wonson - FABULATION OR, THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 5%

Stephen Petrilli - JERKER - Provincetown Theater 4%

Keithlyn Parkman - SALT - Guerilla Opera 4%

Cory Patak - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - The Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Elmer Martinez - THE LIGHT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 3%

Nathaniel Packard - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Franklin Performing Arts Company 3%

Christopher Brusberg - THE BOOK OF WILL - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 2%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Robert McDonough - HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell 30%

Michael Dunford - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 16%

Sarah Troxler - HEY OLD FRIENDS - JM Productions 13%

Tedi Marsh & Malcolm Granger - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Cotuit Center for the Arts 10%

Yona Simonson - ORDINARY DAYS - Holly Chin Vocal Studio 9%

Kelvyn Koning - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre company of Saugus 7%

Megan Whalen and Lisa Deschenes - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Theatre Institute at the Hockomock Area YMCA 6%

Chris Morris - ONCE - Academy Playhouse, Orleans, MA 4%

Emily Hilliar - ONCE - Academy Playhouse, Orleans, MA 4%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Todd Gordon - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 25%

Dan Wells - MAMMA MIA! - Priscilla Beach Theatre 15%

Dan Rodriguez - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 13%

Kris Layton - NEXT TO NORMAL - Studio Theatre Worcester 12%

Matthew Stern - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 12%

Dan Rodriguez - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 11%

Dan Rodriguez - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 6%

Matt Deitchman - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - The Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Guerilla Opera Ensemble - I GIVE YOU MY HOME - Guerilla Opera 2%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell 18%

SWEENEY TODD - Company Theatre 12%

SAVAGE - Ja'Duke 11%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild 10%

A CHORUS LINE - Break a Leg Theater Works 8%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%

THE PRODUCERS - FIREHOUSE CENTER FOR THE ARTS 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Academy Playhouse 5%

ORDINARY DAYS - Holly Chin Vocal Studio 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works 4%

VICTOR/VICTORIA - Cotuit Center for the Arts 4%

SEUSSICAL - Firehouse Arts Center 4%

THE FANTASTICKS - The Bay Players 2%

TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 2%

PASSION - Theater Uncorked 1%

GUYS AND DOLLS - WTP Studio Theatre 1%

TAKE MY SHOT - Jaduke 1%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Rising stars drama 0%

Best Musical (Professional)

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 15%

SAVAGE - Ja'Duke Theater 10%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - North Shore Music Theatre 9%

WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 8%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Studio Theatre Worcester 7%

THE PRODUCERS - Firehouse Arts Center 6%

CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre 6%

A CHORUS LINE - Break a Leg Theatre Works 5%

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE - Emerson Colonial 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break A Leg Theatre Works 5%

PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 4%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 4%

MARY POPPINS - Franklin Performing Arts Company 3%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 3%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 2%

CABARET - Peterborough Players 2%

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - The Ogunquit playhouse 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

DREAMING ZENZILE - ArtsEmerson 1%

I GIVE YOU MY HOME - Guerilla Opera 0%

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater 25%

SAVAGE - Ja'Duke 23%

QUEENS - Moonbox Productions 17%

ELLEN'S BOYS - True Rep 15%

IN THIS TOGETHER - Break a Leg Theater Works 11%

ABOLITIONIST'S REFRAIN - Punctuate4 productions 5%

THE LION AND THE BULL - Homebrewed Theatre 3%

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE - Emerson Colonial 19%

THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater 17%

WITCH - Huntington Theatre 15%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage 14%

MR. PARENT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 8%

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - The Ogunquit playhouse 8%

WITNESS - Arlekin Players Theatre 5%

STUCK! - West Campus Theatre 4%

ABOLITIONIST'S REFRAIN - Punctuate4 Productions 3%

A BOLT FROM D'BLUE - The Irish Cultural Center 3%

LAPOPESSA - Audion Productions 2%

SERVING ELIZABETH - Peterborough Players 2%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Donnie Norton - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Company Theatre of Norwell 10%

Wil Moser - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 8%

Meghan Richardson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild 7%

Emily Lambert - ORDINARY DAYS - Holly Chin Vocal Studio 7%

Joe Couturier - THE PRODUCERS - Firehouse center for the arts 6%

Julia Violet - HAIR - The Company Theatre 5%

Lauren Velasco-O'Donovan - A CHORUS LINE - Break A Leg Theatre Works 5%

Marianne Zschau - SWEENEY TODD - Company Theatre 5%

Peter Kirby - HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell 4%

Richard Oaxaca - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke Theater 4%

Brad Reinking - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Company Theatre of Norwell 4%

John Connolly - ONCE - Academy Playhouse, Orleans, MA 3%

Samantha Myburgh - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Talia Hankin - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Cotuit Center for the Arts 3%

Isabella Rivera - A CHORUS LINE - Break A Leg Theatre Works 3%

Danielle Masterpolo - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break A Leg 3%

Sam Sewell - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 2%

Braden Misiaszek - A CHORUS LINE - Break a Leg Theater Works 2%

Alan Couture - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Logan Blount - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Jaduke Theater 2%

Paul Newcomb - MATILDA - Break A Leg Theater Works 2%

Asa Nadeau - ONCE - Academy Playhouse, Orleans, MA 1%

Peter Kirby - HAIR - Company theater canter for the arts 1%

Jenna Corcoran - GODSPELL - Milton Players 1%

Harry olshon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a leg 1%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Lily Park - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 15%

Peter S Adams - SWEENEY TODD - Company Theatre 11%

Jordan Thomas Burnett - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Priscilla Beach Theatre 7%

Will Swenson - A BEAUTIFUL NOISE - Emerson Colonial 6%

Daniel Barrett - MAMMA MIA! - Priscilla Beach Theatre 6%

Patrick Falk - SEUSSICAL - Firehouse Arts Center 5%

Jujubee - CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

Isabelle Assaf - STUCK! - West Campus Theatre 4%

Barbara Kessler - NEXT TO NORMAL - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Aimee Doherty - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 4%

Eevie Perez - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre 4%

Blake DuBois - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 3%

Kaley Were - MARY POPPINS - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Davron Monroe - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 2%

Jaelle Laguerre - CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Brandon Lee - NEXT TO NORMAL - Studio Theatre Worcester 2%

Ben Cameron - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Aliana de la Guardia - SALT - Guerilla Opera 2%

Colleen Craig - GREASE - The Starline Room Dinner Theatre 2%

David Jiles Jr. - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 1%

Jared Troilo - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 1%

Somi - DREAMING ZENZILE - ArtsEmerson 1%

Kenny Lee - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 1%

Kira Troilo - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 1%

Matt McClure - BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY - North Shore Music Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Sean Lally - PUFFS - Company Theatre 25%

Talia Hankin - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Cotuit Center for the Arts 10%

Morgan Hurley - PUFFS - Company Theatre 10%

Cammerron Baits - MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Applause Academy 9%

Aaron Stolicker - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Applause Academy 8%

Randell Benford - QUEENS - Moonbox Productions 7%

Michael Jay - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Curtain Call Theatre 5%

Reg Rodgers - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Cape Playhouse 5%

Jared Reinfeldt - THE INHERITANCE - Speakeasy Stage 4%

Jill Sweetman - MIDSUMMER NIGHT DREAM - Applause Academy 4%

Thom Markee - THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater 4%

Malcolm Ingram - ABOLITIONIST'S REFRAIN - Whittier Birthplace - Haverhill, MA 4%

Nathan Butera - THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater 3%

Racine Oxtoby - THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater 3%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Yewande Odetoyinbo - THE LIGHT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 11%

Cammeron Dimare Baits - ELLEN'S BOYS - True Repertory Theater 11%

Jennifer Van Dyck - THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater 9%

Paul Melendy - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage 9%

Paige O'Connor - REVOLUTIONISTS - WHAT 7%

Maurice Parent - MR. PARENT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 6%

Cristiano Lourenço, Jr. - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI - Studio Theatre Worcester 6%

Eddie Shields - THE INHERITANCE - SpeakEasy Stage 6%

Lyndsay Allyn Cox - WITCH - Huntington Theatre 6%

Carl Howell - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 4%

Tracey Conyer Lee - SERVING ELIZABETH - Peterborough Players 3%

Mike Mihm - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 3%

Joe MacDougall - JERKER - Provincetown Theater 3%

Marta Rymer - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI - Studio Theatre Worcester 3%

Stephen Walker - JERKER - Provincetown Theater 3%

Michael Underhill - WITCH - Huntington Theatre 2%

David Gilna - A BOLT FROM D'BLUE - The Irish Cultural Center 2%

Lyndsay Allyn Cox - FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 2%

Courtney Thomas - SERVING ELIZABETH - Peterborough Players 2%

Gene Ravvin - WITNESS - Arlekin Players Theatre 2%

Ed Hoopman - THE BOOK OF WILL - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 1%

Philip Kershaw - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Peterborough Players 1%

Marina Re - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Peterborough Players 1%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

PUFFS - Company Theatre 35%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Applause Academy 16%

THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater 13%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Cotuit Center for the Arts 9%

THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 7%

ABOLITIONIST'S REFRAIN - Punctuate 4 5%

CYMBELINE - The Suffolk University Theatre Department 4%

Mae West'S THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater 4%

PILGRIMS OF THE NIGHT - Modern Theatre at Suffolk University 4%

THE LION AND THE BULL - Homebrewed Theatre 2%

JERKER - Provincetown Theater 1%

Best Play (Professional)

THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater 12%

THE INHERITANCE - Speakeasy Stage 11%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage 11%

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 11%

SH!T-FACED SHAKESPEARE: ROMEO AND JULIET - Sh!t-Faced Shakespeare 10%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 9%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Cape Playhouse 8%

GOD OF CARNAGE - The Cape Playhouse 5%

MR. PARENT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 4%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Peterborough Players 4%

WITNESS - Arlekin Theater 3%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 3%

A BOLT FROM D'BLUE - The Irish Cultural Center 3%

FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 3%

THE LIGHT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 2%

Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

...IPHIGENIA - ArtsEmerson 34%

SALT - Guerilla Opera 28%

I GIVE YOU MY HOME - Guerilla Opera 22%

ELLIS - Guerilla Opera 15%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ryan Barrow - HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell 23%

Sam Mosher and Matt Kennedy - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break A Leg Theater Works 21%

Ryan Barrows - PUFFS - Company Theatre 17%

Tristan DiVincenzo - TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 12%

Maya Weed - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Cotuit Center for the Arts 8%

Justin Lahue - PILGRIMS OF THE NIGHT - Modern Theatre at Suffolk University 7%

Ellen Rousseau - Mae West'S THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater 6%

Noah Greenstein - ABOLITIONIST'S REFRAIN - Punctuate4 Productions 4%

Jon Savage - CYMBELINE - The Suffolk University Theatre Department - heldoutside at the Steps at Downtown Crossing 3%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Justin Lahue - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 20%

Cameron McEachern - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre 18%

Albina Aleksandrova - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 17%

Janie Howland - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre 15%

David N. Farreh - NEXT TO NORMAL - Studio Theatre Worcester 9%

Jenna McFarland Lord - FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 7%

Janie E. Howland - THE BOOK OF WILL - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 5%

Anna Fedorova - WITNESS - Arlekin Theater 4%

Baron E. Pugh - THE LIGHT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 2%

Cristina Todesco - MR. PARENT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Nick Waterman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works 34%

Jon Ryder - ONCE - Academy Playhouse, Orleans, MA 21%

Tom Cover & David Drake - THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 14%

Camilla Cox - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Cotuit Center for the Arts 12%

Aubrey Dube - PILGRIMS OF THE NIGHT - Modern Theatre at Suffolk University 8%

Aubrey Dube - CYMBELINE - The Suffolk University Theatre Department - heldoutside at the Steps at Downtown Crossing 7%

Anna Fedorova - WITNESS - Arlekin Players Theatre 4%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Mehdi Raoufi - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 26%

Sam Sewell - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 21%

Robby Davis - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 13%

Robby Davis - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre 13%

Andrew Duncan Will - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 8%

Elizabeth Cahill - FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 7%

Victor Semenov - WITNESS - Arlekin Players Theater 6%

Elizabeth Cahill - THE BOOK OF WILL - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 5%

Arshan Gailus - MR. PARENT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

John Weltman - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild 12%

Gilbert Dabady - HAIR - The Company Theatre 11%

Janaysia Gethers - HAIR - Company theater center for the arts 8%

Emily Lambert - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Company Theatre of Norwell 7%

Carol Stearns - SWEENEY TODD - Company Theatre 6%

Christina Cerbone - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'DUke 5%

Chris Spencer - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Company Theatre of Norwell 4%

Randy Doyle - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild 4%

Harry Ohlson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works 3%

Jo Brisbane - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 3%

Marie-Josee Bourelly - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Cotuit Center for the Arts 3%

Shannon Mccarthy - HAIR - The Company Theatre 3%

Colleen Tenney - SUESSICAL - Firehouse Arts Center 2%

PJ Hovey - A CHORUS LINE - Break a Leg Theater Works 2%

Sofia Caliento - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works 2%

Kerry Driscoll - A CHORUS LINE - Break a Leg Theater Works 2%

Sheila Dexter - ONCE - Academy Playhouse, Orleans, MA 2%

Devan Kushnir - HAIR - The Company Theatre 2%

John McDonald - HEY OLD FRIENDS - JM Productions 2%

Abigail Wilfong - ONCE - Academy Playhouse, Orleans, MA 2%

Ally Giebutowski - NEWSIES - Sorenson Arts Center / Wellesley Theatre Project 2%

Zane Bender - ONCE - Academy Playhouse, Orleans, MA 1%

Abi Wilfong - ONCE - Academy Playhouse, Orleans, MA 1%

Anthony McNamara - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - JaDuke Theater 1%

Loren Bennington - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke Theater 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Bianca Rivera-Irions - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre 11%

Daniel Barrett - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Priscilla Beach Theatre 11%

Kathy St. George (Berthe) - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 6%

Jennifer Ellis - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 5%

Michael Skrzek - NEXT TO NORMAL - Studio Theatre Worcester 5%

Krystal Hernandez - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 5%

Helen Peppler - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Priscilla Beach Theatre 5%

Lisa Kate Joyce - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 5%

Cassie Donnegan - NEXT TO NORMAL - Studio Theatre Worcester 5%

Robbie Resigno - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Franklin Performing Arts Company 5%

Cristiano Lourenço, Jr. - NEXT TO NORMAL - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Leigh Barrett - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 4%

Gary Thomas Ng - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 4%

Jack Mullen - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 4%

Jaelle Laguerre - BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

Damon Singletary - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 3%

Paul Resigno - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Franklin Performing Arts Company 3%

David Jiles Jr - WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 3%

Klea Blackhurst - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - The Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Liliane Klein - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 1%

Jerome Vivona - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - The Ogunquit Playhouse 1%

Kraig Swartz - CABARET - Peterborough Players 1%

Joy Hermalyn - CABARET - Peterborough Players 1%

Karen Murphy - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Max Ripley - PUFFS - Company Theatre 38%

Abby Bays - THE HUMANS - Walpole Footlighters 11%

Gunnar Tyminski - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke Theater 10%

Sara Paige - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke Theater 9%

Ninette Cummins - THE HUMANS - Walpole Footlighters 7%

Scott Cunningham - THE DRAG - Provincetown theater 7%

Alan Couture - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke Theater 5%

Racine Oxtoby - Mae West'S THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater 5%

Eric Oxtoby - THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater 4%

Katie Pantedamos - THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater 2%

Joe Zumbo - THE LION AND THE BULL - Homebrewed Theatre 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Andy McCain - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 15%

Sharmarke Yusuf - FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 11%

Will McGarrahan - THE BOOK OF WILL - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 10%

Anne Stott - THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater 9%

Kate Levy - THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater 9%

Erik Robles - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 7%

Brandon Curry - THE INHERITANCE - SpeakEasy Stage 7%

Mark H. Dold - THE INHERITANCE - Speakeasy Stage 6%

Mark Hofmaier - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 4%

Fred Sullivan, Jr. - THE BOOK OF WILL - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 4%

Darya Denisova - WITNESS - Arlekin Players Theatre | (zero-G) Lab 3%

Jo Michael Rezes - THE INHERITANCE - SpeakEasy Stage 3%

Nathan Malin - WITNESS - Arlekin Players Theatre | (zero-G) Lab 3%

Dayenne CB Walters - FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 2%

Katie Shults - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Peterborough Players 2%

Anne Gottlieb - WITNESS - Arlekin Players Theatre | (zero-G) Lab 2%

Doug Rees - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Peterborough Players 1%

Kate Kenney - SERVING ELIZABETH - Peterborough Players 1%

Kate Kenney - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Peterborough Players 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

HAIR - Company theater center for the arts 43%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works 38%

SEUSSICAL JR. - BowMassey Labs 16%

SEUSSICAL, JR. - BowMassey Labs 3%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 61%

MARY POPPINS - Franklin Performing Arts Company 39%

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Company theater center for the arts 37%

JaDuke Theater 17%

Firehouse Arts Center 16%

Walpole Footlighters 11%

Milton Players 4%

Bad Jews 4%

JM Productions 3%

The Bay Players 2%

Rising stars drama 2%

Take my shot/jaduke 2%

Homebrewed Theatre 1%

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Wheelock Family Theatre 22%

Eventide Theatre Company 12%

Firehouse Arts Center 12%

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 11%

Greater Boston Stage 10%

The Ogunquit Playhouse 10%

Provincetown Theater 9%

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 7%

Sh!t-Faced Shakspeare 7%

ARLEKIN PLAYERS THEATRE 2%