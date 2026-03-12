THE MUSHROOM CURE to Be Filmed at Mosesian Center for the Arts

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian and storyteller Adam Strauss will bring his solo show THE MUSHROOM CURE to the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown, Massachusetts for performances on April 10 and 11. The two performances will be filmed for a feature film executive produced by bestselling author Michael Pollan and journalist Hamilton Morris.

THE MUSHROOM CURE recounts Strauss’s personal experience attempting to treat severe obsessive-compulsive disorder with psychedelics. The show has been performed more than 700 times internationally and has drawn praise from critics, with The New York Times writing that it “mines a great deal of laughter from disabling pain,” while the Chicago Tribune called it “arrestingly honest and howlingly funny.”

Each performance will include a post-show conversation. The April 10 event will feature Strauss and Hamilton Morris discussing psychedelics and mental health. The April 11 performance will include Morris and Harvard scholar Jeffrey Breau in a discussion focused on psychedelics, religion, and spirituality, presented in partnership with the Harvard Psychedelic Intersections Conference.

“The Mushroom Cure is a true story of the most remarkable experience of my life,” Strauss said. “Over the years it's been incredibly meaningful to share it with audiences and see how strongly people respond to it. I'm deeply grateful to Michael Pollan and Hamilton Morris for helping bring the show to film so that this story can reach many more people.”

Although the production has toured widely, the April engagement marks the first time THE MUSHROOM CURE will be presented in Massachusetts. Audience members attending the performances will be part of the live audience captured for the upcoming feature film.

THE MUSHROOM CURE was written and performed by Adam Strauss and developed with and directed by Jonathan Libman.

Event Details

THE MUSHROOM CURE – Special Live Filming

April 10–11, 2026

Mosesian Center for the Arts

Watertown, Massachusetts