Immersive INTO THE WOODS Comes to FPAC

Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will present James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's timeless, yet relevant, Into the Woods March 14-22 at THE BLACK BOX! Directed by FPAC Artistic Director Raye Lynn Mercer. The production will feel immersive with the audience seated throughout the theater space and actors traveling on paths amongst them.

The cast will star Broadway's Liam Fennecken (Chicago) as the Baker with FPAC's Kellie Stamp as The Baker's Wife and Hallie Wetzell as The Witch. They are joined by NYC's Miracle Myles (Hadestown Tour) as Jack, Ali Funkhouser as Cinderella, Robbie Rescigno as Cinderella's Prince/The Wolf, Paul Rescigno as Rapunzel's Prince, and Boston's Anissa Perona as Rapunzel.

The cast also features FPAC's Nick Paone as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Kim Frigon as Jack's Mother, Zoë Iacovelli as Cinderella's Stepmother, Liz Ayres-Kerr as Cinderella's Mother, Timothy Ayres-Kerr as Cinderella's Father, Melissa Baratta as Granny, and Charley Eastman as the Steward. Dean College Musical Theater students Isis Wilson and Emily Marino will appear as Sleeping Beauty and Snow White. The cast is rounded out with FPAC Student Apprentices from the Franklin School for the Performing Arts Aida DiChiara as Little Red, Hailey Hulbig as Florinda, Baree Frigon as Lucinda, and Matthew Packard as Milky White (featuring Puppet Design by Molly Jae Chase).

The story follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Content Advisory: Into the Woods contains some violence, death, and darker themes that may not be suitable for all audiences, particularly young children in Act 2. The musical adaptation of the classic fairy tales includes a “darker” and less “happy ending” focused story than traditional fairy tales. Matinee performances will feature an “Act 1 Only” option for kids with activities/supervision provided next door at the Franklin School for the Performing Arts during Act 2.

FPAC is an Actors' Equity Small Professional Theater company based at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin, MA. Each season, FPAC produces musicals, plays, ballets, and more featuring Broadway stars, professional actors, local performers, and emerging artists.