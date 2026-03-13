Springfield Chamber Players To Perform At Westfield Athenaeum
The SCP String Trio will present works by Schubert, Beethoven, and more.
By: A.A. Cristi Mar. 13, 2026
The Springfield Chamber Players will return to the Westfield Athenaeum for a performance by the SCP String Trio on March 19 at 7:00 p.m.
The concert will take place in the Athenaeum’s newly renovated auditorium and will feature music by Franz Schubert, Ludwig van Beethoven, and other composers.
The trio includes Romina Kostare, violin; Ronald Gorevic, viola; and Peter Zay, cello.
A pre-concert lecture by Guy McLain will begin at 6:00 p.m., offering background on the evening’s program.
This marks the third year that the Springfield Chamber Players have been presented by the Westfield Athenaeum as part of its classical music series.
Videos