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Springfield Chamber Players To Perform At Westfield Athenaeum

The SCP String Trio will present works by Schubert, Beethoven, and more.

By: Mar. 13, 2026
Springfield Chamber Players To Perform At Westfield Athenaeum Image

The Springfield Chamber Players will return to the Westfield Athenaeum for a performance by the SCP String Trio on March 19 at 7:00 p.m.

The concert will take place in the Athenaeum’s newly renovated auditorium and will feature music by Franz Schubert, Ludwig van Beethoven, and other composers.

The trio includes Romina Kostare, violin; Ronald Gorevic, viola; and Peter Zay, cello.

A pre-concert lecture by Guy McLain will begin at 6:00 p.m., offering background on the evening’s program.

This marks the third year that the Springfield Chamber Players have been presented by the Westfield Athenaeum as part of its classical music series.




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