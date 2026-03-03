Boston Gay Men's Chorus Will Present SHE PERSISTED at Huntington Theatre

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Boston Gay Men's Chorus has announced their Spring 2026 show, She Persisted, taking the stage for three performances only at The Huntington Theatre from March 21-22, 2026. She Persisted is a tribute to the bold voices and barrier-breaking women who have transformed history and continue to shape our future.

Featuring music by female composers and texts drawn from political trailblazers, activists, and leaders, She Persisted celebrates the resilience, courage, and conviction of women who refused to be silenced. The program weaves together stirring contemporary choral works, fierce pop anthems, and moving spoken reflections, creating a musical experience that is both electrifying and deeply meaningful.

A centerpiece of the evening is the Male Chorus premiere of Washington Women by celebrated composer Judith Clurman. This compelling work honors women who have shaped the American political landscape, illuminating their leadership, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to progress. Presented through the rich, resonant sound of a male chorus, the premiere offers a distinctive and powerful interpretation of women's voices in history — amplifying their words through collective harmony and strength.

Through music and storytelling, She Persisted amplifies the legacies of women who shattered ceilings, led movements, and inspired generations to stand firm in their convictions. The Boston Gay Men's Chorus brings its full artistic force to this production, combining musical excellence with a deep commitment to social impact and representation.

The performance underscores the belief that when voices unite in purpose, they cannot be ignored. By centering women's stories and celebrating composers who continue to expand the choral canon, BGMC affirms its dedication to artistic innovation and community leadership.

She Persisted arrives at a moment when conversations around equity, advocacy, and leadership remain urgent and vital. Through soaring harmonies and heartfelt storytelling, the Chorus creates an evening that is both reflective and triumphant — honoring the persistence that fuels progress.

From the first note to the final standing ovation, She Persisted promises an unforgettable night of strength, spirit, and song.

Tickets are now available at bgmc.org