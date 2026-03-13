Joan Osborne Will Sing Bob Dylan at Plymouth’s Spire Center

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Joan Osborne, whose three-decade career spans rock, pop, soul, R&B, blues, and country, brings her celebrated tribute Songs of Bob Dylan to the Spire Center for the Performing Arts in Plymouth on Friday, March 27.

In 2017, the multiple Grammy-nominated Osborne released the critically acclaimed album Songs of Bob Dylan, offering soulful and deeply personal interpretations of music by legendary songwriter Bob Dylan. The album marked another artistic milestone for Osborne, widely regarded as one of the most compelling vocalists of her generation.

Eight years after milestone recording, Osborne released the stunning Dylanology Live. The captivating recording finds the gifted vocalist performing in front of a live audience, with special guests Amy Helm, Robert Randolph and Jackie Greene. Songs include “Spanish Harlem Incident”, “Buckets Of Rain” “Masters Of War”, “Tonight I'll Be Staying Here With You” and “High Water (For Charley Patton)”.

Throughout her career, Joan Osborne has never been an artist confined to one space as she continues to seamlessly blend into any genre. Her incredible and distinctive voice always shines through her own songs, while she has also become one of her generation's finest interpreters.

A limited number of spots are available for a VIP Meet & Greet with Joan Osborne, that includes a pre-show Meet & Greet; Tote Bag; Exclusive VIP Laminate & Lanyard; Vinyl; Voucher for t-shirt, to be mailed direct to purchaser; and Exclusive Poster.

