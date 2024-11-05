Voices of Note to Present Holiday Concerts Featuring AWC and AGMC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voices of Note will commence the holiday season in Atlanta with joy and musical delight as Voices of Note presents two highly anticipated performances: the Atlanta Women's Chorus and the Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus.

"We are thrilled to invite the community to experience the magic of the holiday season with both the Atlanta Women's Chorus and the Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus,said David Aurilio, Executive Director of Voices of Note, "These concerts have become beloved traditions, bringing people together to celebrate the joy, warmth, and nostalgia of the holidays through timeless music. Whether it's cherished movie soundtracks or holiday classics with a jazzy twist, our audiences are in for an unforgettable experience that captures the spirit of the season."

Atlanta Women's Chorus: "Holidays in the Movies"

Kick off the festivities with the Atlanta Women's Chorus on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the beautiful Church at Ponce and Highland. This enchanting concert will feature beloved holiday movie soundtracks, including classics from Home Alone, Love Actually, and Muppets' Christmas Carol. With ticket prices ranging from 20.00 to 45.00 and free admission for children under 12, this family-friendly event will be a delightful trip down memory lane.

Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus: 44th Annual Holiday Concert

Following the AWC, the Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus will take the stage for their iconic 44th Annual Holiday Concert at the historic Cathedral of St. Philip. Performances are scheduled for Friday, December 20, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Known for their powerful performances, the AGMC will elevate holiday classics with a live jazz combo, blending beauty, joy, and signature camp. Ticket prices range from 35.00 to 75.00, with children under 12 admitted free of charge. As the AGMC aptly states, "It just isn't Christmas until the gay men sing!"

Both performances highlight Atlanta's rich choral tradition and offer diverse, heartwarming experiences for audiences of all ages so don't miss the chance to celebrate the holiday season with your family and friends with these unforgettable musical experiences.

