Out of Box Theatre Company Returns Following Covid Hiatus

Out of Box Theatre Company, the Atlanta-based semi-professional theatre known for its bold, innovative, and thought-provoking productions, has announced its return to the stage after a challenging hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of Box is embracing its post-pandemic future by exploring new and unconventional performance spaces, truly living up to its name and reaffirming its core mission.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be back," says Founder and Artistic Director Carolyn Choe. "The pandemic forced us to pause, but it also gave us time to reflect on our mission and reimagine how we connect with our community. We’re not just returning; we’re evolving, and doubling down on our commitment to producing excellent theatre that ignites conversation and sparks a whole lot of joy!"

Out of Box Theatre Company has always been dedicated to pushing theatrical boundaries and offering audiences experiences that are anything but ordinary. “One of the things our audiences love most is the intimate setting we create, where they feel fully immersed in the story and share the experience with us.” The move from their longtime Marietta location allows the company to embrace a more nomadic model, seeking out venues that resonate with the specific needs of each production. This “Out of Box” approach will allow for greater artistic flexibility and the chance to engage with diverse audiences across the region.

"We're excited to break free from the traditional theatre model and explore unique spaces that enhance the storytelling," continues Choe. "We're looking for venues that are as dynamic and unconventional as our productions, spaces that reflect the diverse and vibrant Atlanta arts community we serve. Think pop-up performances, unexpected locations… The possibilities are endless! But one thing will remain constant: our commitment to creating an intimate and engaging experience for every audience member."

One such exciting opportunity is developing a collaboration of space with the esteemed Georgia Ensemble Theatre, which recently moved into its new home at Act 3 Playhouse in Sandy Springs. Out of Box Theatre is exploring opportunities to work creatively in Georgia Ensemble’s space and bring their productions to this location. "Their new space at Act 3 is fantastic, and we're eager to explore the possibilities of working with Georgia Ensemble Theatre in their new home," says Choe. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of partnering with other arts organizations and expanding our reach."

Out of Box will be bringing their first production of the season this August to the GET space: the return of Dave Lauby's beloved 'Trash Day'! “It was one of our early projects, and we know many missed it the first time around. It's a fantastic local connection, and the play's blend of humor and genuine emotion makes it the perfect choice for our return,” says Choe. “Get ready for a theatrical experience that might just inspire you to declutter! Side effects may include: Laughter, tears, and an overwhelming desire to organize your home.”

You can find more information and updates by visiting www.outofboxtheatre.com and following the company on social media.

