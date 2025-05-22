Local Storytellers to Share True Tales in Collingwood on June 14

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Community members from across South Georgian Bay will gather at Endswell Beer on Saturday, June 14 at 8:30 PM for a live storytelling event titled “First Fking Time.”** The evening will feature 7–10 local storytellers sharing personal, first-hand accounts on the theme of notable “firsts” in their lives.

Hosted at 26 Elm Street, the event is part of a growing effort to encourage community storytelling in the region. Stories may range in tone and content—from humorous or reflective to more serious—highlighting a variety of lived experiences.

“Storytelling is one of the oldest and most powerful ways we connect as humans,” said Dana Kaluzny, co-producer of the event. “This show is about bringing people together to share real experiences and remind us that everyone has a story worth telling.”

The live storytelling event “First F**king Time” will take place on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 8:30 PM at Endswell Beer, located at 26 Elm Street in Collingwood, ON. Tickets are priced at $20 and are available for purchase online via Eventbrite. Presented by Collingwood Stories in partnership with Endswell Beer, the event will feature 7–10 local storytellers sharing personal narratives around the theme of meaningful “firsts.”

