Georgia Ensemble Theatre Announces 27th Season

Georgia Ensemble Theatre (GET) Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Anita Allen-Farley has tonight announced the 27th season of the professional theatre company at opening night of Bullets Over Broadway The Musical.

"Season 27 promises to be inspiring, fun and even a little scary - all in all a collection of wonderful experiences, including a few surprises. Season 26 has been a great season with some really Wonderful Productions and we couldn't have done it without our patrons and sponsors who have responded so well to what we do," said Producing Artistic Director Allen-Farley. She added, 'We ventured into some uncharted territories this year in both productions and venues and look to do more of the same in Season 27."

Georgia Ensemble Theatre is the artistic home to more than 3,000 season subscribers, as well as dedicated individual ticket buyers, theatre students, artists and educators who frequent the Roswell-based company throughout the year. Georgia Ensemble Theatre has been the Official Resident Professional Theatre Company at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center in historic Roswell since the facility was opened in 1992.

The 2019-2020 Mainstage Season

September 12-29, 2019:

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

By Tennessee Williams, Directed by James A. Donadio

The Pulitzer Prize-winning drama of the seething passions that beset a wealthy Southern family whose lives are stripped of pretense in a shattering moment of revelation.



October 24 - November 10, 2019

Night Must Fall

By Emlyn Williams, Directed by Shannon Eubanks

Thrills, chills, twists and turns in a Halloween-perfect tale of suspense. We KNOW "whodunnit." But who's the victim this time? Can ineffable charm exist with true evil? And can the good ever fall prey to that charm? This thriller will have you on the edge of your seat!

December - at The Conant Performing Arts Center at Oglethorpe University

A Tuna Christmas

Ed Howard, Joe Sears, & Jaston Williams



It's Christmas in the third-smallest town in Texas. Local radio station news personalities Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie report on Tuna's Yuletide activities, including the hot competition in the Christmas lights contest. More than 20 residents of Tuna, Texas are portrayed by two actors in one hilarious rush of quick-changes and absurdity!

January 2-19, 2020

She Rocks, Tara Vaughan's Women of Rock

A Concert Experience



Multi-talented musician Tara Vaughan (from the band that brought us Yesterday and Today -the interactive Beatles experience) takes us on a rockin' ride through the 60s, 70s, and 80s with the hits of the world's greatest female rockers. Backed by an all-star band, Tara performs music from artists like Janis Joplin, Linda Ronstadt, Aretha Franklin, Blondie, Heart, and many more!

February 20 - March 8, 2020

Leading Ladies

By Ken Ludwig, Directed by James A. Donadio

From the writer of Lend Me a Tenor and A Comedy of Tenors comes the story of two broke Shakespearean actors who plan to impersonate the nephews of a wealthy dowager...but suddenly discover the "nephews" are actually nieces! Mistaken identity, pratfalls, and hilarity abound.

April 2 - 19, 2022

Bright Star

By Steve Martin & Edie Brickell, Director TBA

A newspaper editor in 1940s North Carolina sets out to find the true story of her difficult past in this homey musical that moves back and forth in time. A heartwarming Appalachian story built around a gorgeous bluegrass score.

The FamilyStage Series

January 4th, 11th, 12th, 18th, 2020

Schoolhouse Rock Live

Directed by Laurel Crowe

The pop culture phenomenon moves from your 1970s TV to the stage in brilliant color and all the catchy musical numbers you remember! A nervous schoolteacher learns how to capture students' imaginations with songs about history, civics, science, math, and grammar, like "Just a Bill" and "Conjunction Junction." Kids will want to blast off with "Interplanet Janet" on this colorful adventure!

February 22, 23, 29, March 7, 2020

Tuck Everlasting

By Mark Frattaroli, adapted from the novel by Natalie Babbitt

Directed by Michael Vine

In 1880, 10-year-old Winnie Foster, trapped by her strict family's rules, runs away and discovers the Tuck family who, long ago, had accidentally drunk from a spring that gave them eternal life. Winnie promises to keep their dangerous secret but a sinister stranger arrives, planning to steal the immortal water for himself. Winnie must choose whether to drink and join the Tucks in an everlasting childhood adventure or to live a natural life full of the ordinary beauty of growth and change.

October 26, November 2, 3, 9, 2019

Aesop's Fables

Adapted by Alex Koceja

Directed by Laurel Crowe

An energetic adaptation of Aesop's beloved tales, commissioned especially for GET. Featuring stories like The Tortoise & The Hare and The Boy Who Cried Wolf, this brand new re-telling delivers the signature blend of humor, excitement, and life lessons that audiences have loved about Aesop's Fables for centuries.

March 1, 2020

And Then They Came For Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank

By James Still

Director TBA



A powerful multi-media performance performed annually at GET for 22 consecutive years. Two childhood friends of Anne Frank, Eva Schloss and Ed Silverberg, recount their stories via video as professional actors portray them on stage. Part oral history, part dramatic interpretation, And Then They Came for Me has been acclaimed by audiences and critics in world-wide productions.

The Joe Gransden Big Band Series

Joe and his band are back for a 3-concert big band series at Georgia Ensemble Theatre. Titles will be announced.

Dates are: Oct 28th 2019, Feb 24th 2020, and April 13th 2020 all at 8pm at the theatre's home at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center.

And Coming Up This Summer:



Driving Miss Daisy - GET will remount its acclaimed production of the Pulitzer prize-winning play Driving Miss Daisy by Alfred Uhry this summer.

In partnership with Oglethorpe University, GET will bring Daisy to the Brookhaven area college June 28 through July 21 at The Conant Performing Arts Center at Oglethorpe University. Directed once again by GET Education Director Laurel Crowe, the production will feature the same stellar cast (Jill Jane Clements, Rob Cleveland and William S. Murphey) and run Fridays, Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2:30pm for four weeks.

Tickets: Early Bird Mainstage Subscription Packages are available now through May 31. Options include the familiar 5-Play Package and now also a 6-play package. Prices will increase on June 1, 2019. To subscribe, call the GET Box Office at 770-641-1260.

Patrons may add the FamilyStage Series 4-show subscription as well as the Joe Gransden Big Band 3-Concert Series subscription, all at a great discount compared to single tickets.

Benefits of Subscribing to GET Include: Huge savings off single ticket prices; Best seating; One free exchange per production; Discounts on additional tickets purchased; Guest Passes (one per subscription); and Class discounts.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You